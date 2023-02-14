3Z Brands Acquire Nolah Sleep

Expands Leading Direct-To-Consumer Mattress Platform with Sleep Technology Brand

PHOENIX, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Z Brands ("3Z"), a vertically-integrated manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer, and direct-to-consumer distributor of award-winning sleep products, today announced the acquisition of Nolah Sleep ("Nolah").

Founded in 2016, Nolah set forward to change the health and wellness of Americans through a focus on good sleep. The company leveraged the latest technology to improve legacy memory foam and create "tomorrow's mattress" that delivers a temperature-neutral and pressure-relieving sleep experience. With its proprietary polyfoam and quality construction, Nolah has become a premier sleep technology brand recognized for its better-for-you sleep offerings and best-in-class mattress shopping experience.

The addition of Nolah further expands 3Z's leading direct-to-consumer ("DTC") mattress platform that offers award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories manufactured in the United States. In 2021, Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep combined in partnership with Cerberus Capital Management, and last year, the platform acquired Bear Mattress, a leader in the active lifestyle mattress segment. Nolah will continue to operate under its independent brand name, alongside Helix Sleep, Brooklyn Bedding, and Bear Mattress.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nolah to our 3Z family as we continue our mission of providing the best mattresses and sleep offerings," said John Merwin, Chief Executive Officer of 3Z Brands. "Nolah is widely recognized for its innovative materials, technological expertise, and superior customer experiences. The brand is a great fit for our industry-leading DTC platform and we look forward to supporting its continued growth with our world-class, vertically-integrated capabilities."

"This combination is a transformative opportunity to join forces with an exceptional group of brands," said Daniel Galle, Co-Founder of Nolah. "When Anna and I founded Nolah, we aimed to improve the wellness of Americans by delivering pain relief and better sleep. We're incredibly proud of the positive impact our mattresses and sleep technology have had on the lives of our customers. As part of the 3Z family, we'll be able to further amplify our mission and help more people achieve the most comfortable sleep possible."

Stephen Light, CEO of Nolah added: "I look forward to what Nolah will achieve as part of the 3Z Brands family. Combining our technology and expertise with 3Z's opens new doors for product development and further innovation. We plan to keep pushing the boundaries of mattress technology with affordable solutions to everyday sleep disruptions."

ABOUT 3Z BRANDS

3Z Brands ("3Z") is a vertically-integrated manufacturer, direct-to-consumer brand portfolio, wholesaler, and retailer of award-winning sleep products. Headquartered in Arizona and New York, 3Z operates a portfolio of best-in-class sleep brands including Helix Sleep, Brooklyn Bedding, Birch, and Bear Mattress. All of 3Z's brands celebrate the power of personal preferences, while focusing on outstanding product quality, having won countless independently reviewed awards. Additionally, 3Z provides mattress production solutions across the industry with world-class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting-edge equipment, and decades of industry experience. The company strives to deliver excellent sleep products to any and every door in America.

ABOUT NOLAH SLEEP

Nolah Sleep was founded by two award-winning sleep experts and serial entrepreneurs, Daniel Galle and Anna Hjoellund. With a background in sleep material science and product design, they set forward to change the health and wellness of Americans through a focus on good sleep.

Nolah believes that good sleep is the cornerstone of full-body health and wellness. To be your best self, you need quality rest. For more information on Nolah, please visit www.nolahmattress.com.

