BRUSTER'S REAL ICE CREAM CELEBRATES BANNER 2022 YEAR

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruster's Real Ice Cream loves to celebrate – and celebrate it will after a banner 2022 year. Bruster's witnessed growth in terms of record-breaking revenue, same-store sales, and store location expansion, as well as the introduction of new flavors to the more than 150 already available.

Bruster's continues to see growth in revenue and same-store sales. The company has now seen same-store sales growth in 39 of its last 41 quarters. It also expanded its introduction of third-party delivery and online ordering in select locations supported by a brand-new website and award-winning rewards program.

Additionally, Bruster's expanded its footprint across the U.S. by closing on store agreements for 37 new locations. Even more, 22% of those came from existing franchisees looking to expand their territories, proving that Bruster's Real Ice Cream is one of the top franchises to own. New locations that opened in 2022 include Woodlands, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Fishers, IN; Aptos, CA; Lexington, KY; Canton, OH; Leesburg, VA; Irondequoit, NY; and Westgate, AZ. A location in Hendersonville, TN opened in early 2023.

"We are really pleased with the growth we achieved in the last year," said Bruster's Real Ice Cream CEO Jim Sahene. "Between the sales growth, our new store openings, and our continued innovation with new, decadent flavors and programs, Bruster's Real Ice Cream showed why they are A Scoop Above the Rest. Looking into the new year, we are eager to expand the brand even further.

In addition to hitting sales goals, Bruster's was again on the forefront of flavor innovation, introducing new flavors such as Dark Chocolate Graham Crunch and Ultimate Peanut Butter Oreo®, as well as a full line of 14 vegan oat-milk flavors to cater to customers seeking premium dairy-free options.

The upcoming year is no different as Bruster's has plans to release new flavors in the coming months. Until the new flavors make their grand debut, enjoy February's Limited Time Offers – Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream in a Waffle Cone or a Peanut Butter Cup Sundae in a Waffle Bowl. As always, Bruster's Real Ice Cream makes the waffle cones and bowls fresh in-house every morning.

ABOUT BRUSTER'S REAL ICE CREAM

Bruster's Real Ice Cream features 150 flavors of premium, handcrafted ice cream, yogurt, Italian ice, and sorbet. Starting with a proprietary, home-style mix delivered fresh from its dairy, Certified Ice Cream Makers in each shop craft at least 24 flavors every day. There are nearly 200 independently owned locations in 22 states, Guyana and South Korea. Click here for franchise information.

