Datamaran renews agreement with IFRS Foundation for use of strategic infrastructure software

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamaran has signed a two-year deal for the IFRS Foundation to use its strategic ESG infrastructure software. Datamaran provides the ability to carry out real-time analysis and search of over 400 ESG topics that are included in the financial and sustainability reports of the 8,000 largest global companies by market cap. The technology can also benchmark, map and monitor how companies disclose sustainability-related information.

Since 2019, Datamaran has integrated the SASB Standards, which are now maintained and enhanced by the IFRS Foundation's International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB). As a result, Datamaran customers are better prepared for the first two standards to be published by the ISSB that build upon and incorporate the SASB Standards.

"We are pleased to renew our agreement with Datamaran and for Datamaran's support of the IFRS Foundation's work, including their sponsorship of our inaugural IFRS Sustainability Symposium," says Nicolai Lundy, Chief of Market Relationships, IFRS Foundation.

Marjella Lecourt-Alma, CEO and co-founder of Datamaran, said: "Our agreement with the IFRS Foundation demonstrates the key role technology and data can play in supporting new ESG infrastructures, whether for business leaders, ESG professionals or the standards setters. Our partners are pioneers, identifying the material risks and opportunities in this fast-moving space in real-time. They should be reassured that those setting the standards have access to the same data-driven insight available to them."

The agreement, first established with SASB in 2019, is further demonstration of how ESG is being professionalized. A data-first approach to sustainability, using evidence-based and quantifiable information, can help speed up the integration of ESG into business strategies around the world to make the progress needed to achieve the targets set by governments.

Datamaran is the only software that offers a data-driven approach to identifying and monitoring material ESG risk and opportunities. With this information Datamaran creates the ESG infrastructure for business leaders to use ESG as a strategic tool rather than compliance.

About Datamaran

Datamaran is the only software analytics platform in the world that uses AI to identify and monitor external ESG risks and opportunities. In addition to being trusted by blue-chip companies and top-tier partners, it has been recognized as best practice by standards setters and regulators, including the European regulator EFRAG, for bringing a data-driven business process for materiality analysis and risk monitoring in-house - at any time. Datamaran's patented technology offers real-time analytics on strategic, regulatory, and reputational risks, specific to your business and value chain, creating the ESG infrastructure that helps leaders lead.

