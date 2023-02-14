Evolon Appoints Tom Galvin Chief Executive Officer

Industry veteran assumes leadership role upon the retirement of former CEO Kevin Stadler.

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolon Technology, Inc., a developer of proprietary software technology that takes surveillance video and turns it into real-time actionable information, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors unanimously elected Tom Galvin, formerly the Company's Chief Technology Officer, to succeed Kevin Stadler as President and Chief Executive Officer upon the latter's retirement, effective February 4, 2023. Additionally, Mr. Stadler has resigned his seat on the company's Board, while Mr. Galvin has accepted an appointment to the Board in his stead.

Mr. Galvin commented: "On behalf of everyone at Evolon, I'd like to extend our sincere gratitude to Kevin Stadler for his three years of service to the Company. Kevin's high integrity, leadership, hard work, and career experience with AI have helped to establish Evolon as a trusted brand. Kevin earned the profound respect of our customers, partners, employees, and shareholders."

Galvin joined Evolon as CTO in March of 2022, leading the company's R&D, product development and product management efforts. Under Galvin's leadership, the company has made a significant investment in new product development resulting in new product releases of Evolon Edge® and Evolon Enterprise®. These upgrades support new technical partnerships with Milestone Systems and Hanwha Techwin and showcase improved user experiences that simplify video analytic installation and usability.

Prior to joining Evolon, Galvin founded and led Razberi Technologies as CEO before its acquisition by ACRE in 2020. Before founding Razberi, Galvin founded and led NetVideo Consulting, a concern that provided strategic product and M&A consulting to security manufacturers and software vendors. NetVideo Consulting was commissioned by the Open Network Video Interface Forum (ONVIF) to successfully build and launch the industry's first interoperability compliance tool for camera manufacturers. NetVideo also built and developed a video management platform that was acquired in an asset sale to GVI Samsung. Before founding NetVideo Consulting, Mr. Galvin was Vice President of Engineering at General Electric Fire and Security, where he drove the company's transition from CCTV products to networked video, prior to the company's sale to UTC. Galvin got his start in the security industry in 2001 when he joined Loronix as VP of Product Development and stayed through the company's successful IPO as Verint Systems, Inc..

Galvin earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State University and an MBA from the University of Iowa's Tippie College of Business.

