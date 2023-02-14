Eyebuydirect Adds Swoon-Worthy Styles to Eyewear Love Collection

The DTC retailer's most beloved collection, Eyewear Love, is back with more playful and romantic frames this Valentine's Day

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, wants to spread a little extra love this year, and bring back its most popular collection, Eyewear Love. Coming this Valentine's Day with even more romantic and sophisticated styles for shoppers to choose from, there is an affordable pair for everyone.

The swoon-worthy new additions include an edgier take on the fan-favorite heart-shaped glasses for a touch of playfulness, while the fresh cat-eye frames are perfect for any bold, Valentine's Day look – romantic or not! To help celebrate the holiday in style, Eyebuydirect is also offering customers to buy one pair and get a second half off, so every shopper can spread the love and either gift a pair or keep the obsession to themselves.

Some of the brand's top crushes include:

Sweet ($49): These heart-shaped frames are sure to cause quite a stir. Crafted with milky red acetate and gold rivet details, it's a look you can't help but fall in love with

Spark ($45): A classic and rimless heart-shaped frame isn't complete without a spark of fun. The glittery red accents in the hinges, temples and nose bridge adds a little love to every look

Lovely ($52): This timeless union of translucent champagne acetate and rose gold metal features an inscription on the temples and delicate horn-rimmed lenses for a one-of-a-kind design perfect for any occasion

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses.

