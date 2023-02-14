L-Charge and major businesses support Biden's Decarbonization plan

L-Charge joins with other businesses in the EV sector in its support for the Biden-Harris Administration's U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biden-Harris Administration has released the U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization, to cut all greenhouse emissions from the transportation sector by 2050. A USDOT news release states that "it exemplifies the Biden-Harris Administration's whole-of-government approach to addressing the climate crisis and meeting President Biden's goals of securing a 100% clean electrical grid by 2035 and reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050."

Pavel Ovsiannikov, Chief Commercial Officer at L-Charge, EV-charger manufacturer, said: "Some local governments, such as California, New York, have already independently taken action to switch to green rails by 2030, but what about the rest? They need clear signals from the government on what to do, what direction to take, within what time frame, with what state programs. The Government plays an important role in fostering environments where businesses may thrive and develop cutting-edge solutions for our nation's quest towards decarbonization and energy independency. Hopefully, this blueprint will attract attention and resources towards the advancement of new technology."

The 88-page blueprint clearly demonstrates the current Administration's intentions to improve the US transportation sector by making it more accessible, affordable, and environmentally friendly. Specific areas expected to be subject to reform and regulation include public transportation, vehicle fuel economy, clean electricity, and hydrogen.

However, the blueprint's framework remains fairly high-level, and the devil will be in the details: "We are waiting for further clarifications, a roadmap with deadlines, programs, milestones. As soon as the direction is set, we are ready to roll out our off-grid multifuel EV charge points, powered by LNG, hydrogen or a mixture of both. L-Charge is offering the perfect solution for securing a cleaner, greener, more autonomous electrical grid" – Pavel adds.

The plan builds on Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, which promise to "transform how we move and live while we build the backbone of a safer and more sustainable transportation system," the release states. It is also the first milestone of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by the departments of Energy, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development and the EPA. More detailed decarbonization action plans will be developed and implemented by the agencies together with state, local, and tribal governments and philanthropic organizations, the private sector, and global partners.

View original content:

SOURCE L-Charge