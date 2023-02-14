LEXISNEXIS® REED TECH AND ONIX LIFE SCIENCES EXPAND STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO GUIDE PHARMA CUSTOMERS TO MARKET FASTER

LexisNexis® Reed Tech has teamed up with ONIX, a boutique regulatory affairs and operations consultancy, supporting global eCTD submissions.

HORSHAM, Pa., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Professionals in the life sciences industry rely on unique regulatory affairs expertise to effectively manage the full end-to-end Electronic Common Technical Document (eCTD) process. Reed Tech, a leading provider of data management and analytics solutions for the life sciences industry, continues to build an alliance of world-class solution providers, a collective of regulatory experts delivering solutions and services who support manufacturers, distributors and related operations. To strengthen the breadth of pharma eCTD submission solutions, Reed Tech has expanded its collaboration with ONIX, a leading industry expert, serving specialized regulatory processes for clinical trial and drug applications. Current and prospective customers of both companies can leverage exclusive benefits as part of this new strategic alliance.

"ONIX has a world-class track record of servicing clients globally with eCTD services that carry a 100% approval rate with zero eCTD technical rejections since their inception in 2010. The Structured Product Labeling (SPL) expertise of Reed Tech aligned with the global regulatory operations and consulting services provided by ONIX, offer a more streamlined process to support our pharma customers" said Arshad Rahman, General Manager of the Reed Tech Life Sciences division.

"Reed Tech is the industry leading SPL services provider servicing 1,000+ pharma customers around the world, large and small. Their decades of experience delivering quality files on-time and accurately has garnered Reed Tech a stellar reputation and positioned them as an industry leader in the Life Sciences community. Our customers can undoubtably benefit from the expertise and guidance provided by their dedicated team of technical specialists in understanding global regulatory submission requirements," said Jasbir Chohan, CEO of ONIX. "As a result, ONIX is delighted to partner with Reed Tech to offer a comprehensive solution that helps pharma companies bring new products to market and maintain existing portfolios."

Pharma manufacturers and labelers have obligations to regulators requiring expertise to ensure approvals and speed to market. The complementary solutions and services between Reed Tech and ONIX offer critical efficiency gains in managing the product regulatory approval process.

