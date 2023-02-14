LG'S PRESIDENTS' DAY PROMOTIONS ARE BACK WITH BIG SAVINGS ON TOP HOME APPLIANCES

Save on Award-Winning Refrigerators, Innovative Ranges, Top-Rated Laundry Appliances and Powerful Vacuums

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Save big with LG Electronics USA (LG) this Presidents' Day on top kitchen, laundry and cleaning appliances. Shoppers can take advantage of some of the best deals of the year while outfitting their homes with LG's latest innovations. Plus, homeowners can claim a 10% rebate when they bundle three or more eligible appliances.1

Homeowners can claim a 10% rebate when they bundle three or more eligible LG appliances. (PRNewswire)

Get Ready for Spring Entertaining with LG Kitchen Appliances

Save up to $900 off of MSRP on the new LG Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator – the largest counter depth refrigerator on the market2 with 27 cu. ft. of interior capacity (LRFGC2706S; LRFLC2706S). LG InstaView® refrigerators with Craft Ice™ are the perfect solution for entertaining in style, with spherical ice that elevates any drink. Available in different configurations and finishes, shoppers can choose their favorite – like our largest capacity French Door refrigerator on the market (LRMVS3006S) – now available for $1,200 off of MSRP.

For spring cooking, take things up a notch with LG's InstaView Double-Oven Slide-In Range (LTEL7337F) and enjoy features like LG ProBake® Convection, Air Fry and Air Sous Vide for $2,399 (a savings of $700 off of MSRP). For those looking for unmatched cleaning, the new Smart Top Control Dishwasher (LDPH7972S) with one hour wash & dry, QuadWash® Pro, TrueSteam®, and Dynamic Heat Dry™ is now only $949 ($350 off MSRP).

Save on America's Top-Rated Washers and Dryers

Consumers can score next-level savings on ENERGY STAR® certified LG washers including top-load and front-load models with advanced cleaning and fabric sanitization features, and steam washers that are CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America to help eliminate allergens.

Named the most reliable brand for top load high efficiency washers 5 years in a row,3 score one of LG's durable and high performing top-load models this Presidents' Day. LG's top-load washers feature high-power and efficient technologies such as a 4-Way™ Agitator and TurboDrum™ that can make laundry day easier (WT7155CW; WT7400CV; WT7405CV; WT7900HBA). With TurboWash3D™, loads can be done in as little as 29 minutes.4 Homeowners who purchase an eligible top-load washer and dryer pair are eligible for a $50 rebate from now until March 1st, 2023.5

Bring home the new LG Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer Pair (WM6700HBA; DLEX6700B; DLGX6701B), designed to help consumers take back their day with steam refresh, built-in intelligence and Wi-Fi enabled access for laundry on the go, with a savings of $400 on each unit, giving you a combined savings of $800 off of MSRP on the pair.

Revolutionize your laundry game with LG's vertical laundry solution, LG Wash Tower™ now available in bright new colorways including Candy Apple Red and Nature Green (WKGX201HGA; WKEX200HGA; WKGX201HRA; WKEX200HRA), featuring a full-size dryer above a washer in a sleek single-unit design in both electric and gas dryers.

Kickstart Spring Cleaning with LG

Freshen your home for the warmer months with the LG PuriCare™ AeroTower™ Air Purifying Fan, that combines a sleek design and powerful air filtration, available for $200 off MSRP. Clean more and empty less with LG's line of powerful CordZero™ vacuums, including the CordZero A9 Kompressor Stick Vacuum for as low as $549 (a savings of $150 off the $699 MSRP). Enjoy cleaning with superior suction and longer usage with two quick-release rechargeable batteries that offer an uninterrupted performance, while the Kompressor™ technology compresses dirt and debris to more than doubles the bin capacity.6 Level up the clean-up experience with auto-empty on the CordZero All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, the first stick vacuum that charges, stores tools and automatically empties the dust bin- all in one sleek docking station for only $749, saving you $250 off the MSRP.

The above promotions may or may not be able to be combined with one another. For more details and to shop all of LG's President's Day savings, visit https://www.lg.com/us/promotions.

1Get a physical Visa® Prepaid card in the amount of 10% of the pre-tax purchase price when you bundle three (3) or more eligible LG Kitchen, Floor Care or Air Care appliances from participating retailers 1/5/23 through 3/1/23. Maximum number of appliances of the same category allowed to qualify for rebate is one (1). Consumers may view full offer details or submit their claim to LG Electronics USA online at: www.LG-Promos.com/ABS123. Excluded Items: Compact Refrigerator and Freezer models (LRTNC0705V, LRONC0705V/A, LRONC0605V, LROFC0605V), Laundry appliances, Laundry Pedestal Drawers, LG Styler,® all LG STUDIO and LG SIGNATURE branded appliances, open-box items and display units do not qualify for this rebate.

2 Based on 2022 Marketplace Survey May 2022.

3Leading consumer testing organization

4In select models. Based on independent testing in normal cycle, with an 8 lb. load (March 2019).

5Get an instant rebate amount of $50 when you bundle eligible LG Top Load Washer and Dryer appliances from LG.com 2/9/23 through 3/1/23. This offer is subject to availability. Maximum number of appliances of the same category allowed to qualify for rebate is one (1). If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is cancelled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable and may not be combined with other offers/discounts. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Eligible models: WT7900HBA, WT7900HWA, WT7405CV, WT7405CW, WT7400CV, WT7400CW, WT7155CW, WT7150CW, WT7005CW, WT7000CW, DLEX7900BE, DLEX7900WE, DLGX7901BE, DLGX7901WE, DLE7400VE, DLE7400WE, DLG7401VE, DLG7401WE, DLE7150W, DLG7151W, DLE7000W, DLG7001W. Subject to availability.

6Vs. previous models

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

