The Micro Wrestling Federation Announces MICRO PPV1: The Rivalry, Its Inaugural Pay-Per-View Event Airing Feb. 25th at 7PM EST

Six high-energy matchups fill the card, including; an 11-man Micro Rumble, The Baby Mama Drama Match and two brothers battling for the title of Micro GOAT.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Micro Wrestling Federation, which has taken social media by storm, is venturing into the pay-per-view world with its inaugural event, MICRO PPV 1: The Rivalry, airing February 25th at 7PM EST. Fans can order MICRO PPV1: The Rivalry via MicroWrestling.com for $9.99.

Order 'MICRO PPV1: The Rivalry' via MicroWrestling.com (PRNewswire)

The Rivalry pits the two factions of Micro Wrestling - the road warriors of Micro One and the tourist town entertainers of Micro Too - against each other on an intense six-match card. The biggest night in Micro History is headlined by brothers Lil' Show and Baby Jesus, who'll battle in the main event for the first Unified Micro Wrestling Championship Belt and recognition as The Greatest Micro Wrestler of All Time.

Lil' Show, older brother of Baby Jesus, says February 25th is bigger than the bad blood in his own family. "My win will be for all the older brothers," Lil' Show explained. "Younger brothers get to run around and do whatever they want with no consequences. Well, the consequences are coming February 25th."

The co-main event, an 11-man Micro Rumble, will determine the new number-one contender. Other matches include;

Internet Sensation Syko vs. Pinky Shortcake in the Baby Mama Drama Match

America's Most-Hated Wrestler Flyin' Ryan vs. Micro Hype Man Jamaican Jo

World-Famous Luchador Micro Tiger vs. The Smooth-Moving Disco Dom

Tantalizing Turnbuckler Hot Rod vs. Rock n' Roll Lovechild Zach Presley

Fans can learn more at http://MicroWrestling.com/payperview . Customers who purchase the pay-per-view will enjoy lifetime access to the 97-minute event, which is hosted by MWF Owner Jack Darrell and The Tiniest Rockstar on the Planet, Ivar The Micro. Comedienne Wendi Furguson will handle backstage reporting duties.

THE MICRO WRESTLING FEDERATION

The Micro Wrestling Federation, based in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., features 20 cast members under 5-feet-tall, who perform 450-plus professional wrestling shows a year around the United States. The MWF, which has more than 930k TikTok followers, is an action-packed family-friendly promotion that proves - on a nightly basis - little people can do anything average-size people can.

Jack Darrell

MWF Owner

(513) 519-3287

JackDarrell@MicroWrestling.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Micro Wrestling Federation