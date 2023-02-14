PeakActivity partners with Vercel to continue to unlock innovative experiences on the web for their customers

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeakActivity , an eCommerce and technology services company, recently announced its partnership with Vercel , the cloud platform for frontend developers and the creators and maintainers of Next.js.

The announcement marks the beginning of PeakActivity's official partnership with Vercel. PeakActivity has been an early adopter of Vercel and the Next.js and has more than a dozen clients currently using the Next.js framework on their front-ends, such as Dale Carnegie and Profi, with a combined transaction volume of over $200 million. The formalization of this partnership allows both organizations to work in tandem to drive the future of eCommerce.

"At PeakActivity, we believe that partnering with Vercel allows us to unlock the web's full potential and create truly innovative experiences for our clients." said Dominic Gozza, Senior Technical Architect at PeakActivity. "Together, our goal is to push the boundaries of what is possible and deliver exceptional solutions that drive real results."

"As the cloud platform for leading frontend development teams, Vercel is on a mission to elevate consumer's digital experience with their favorite brands. We do this by providing developers with the tools to build faster and more dynamic experiences," said Jennifer Shumann Chang, Head of Partnerships, Vercel. "We are delighted to partner with PeakActivity to continue to offer best-in-class expertise, maximize client's return on digital investments, and achieve growth in 2023 and beyond."

Combining PeakActivity's expertise with Vercel's platform, this partnership represents an alignment of values between the two organizations. Joining forces as partners allows PeakActivity to better leverage Vercel's technology and to stand next to them in driving the utmost value for our clients.

ABOUT VERCEL

Vercel is the platform for frontend developers, providing the speed and reliability innovators need to create at the moment of inspiration. By providing the toolkit frontend teams love, Vercel unlocks developer potential and enables you to go from idea to global application in seconds. Vercel enables customers like Under Armour, Nintendo, The Washington Post, and Zapier to build delightful user experiences on the Web. Experience more at vercel.com .

ABOUT PEAKACTIVITY

PeakActivity provides you with expert leadership, skilled resources, and growth services to elevate your eCommerce and technology outcomes. Our talented strategists, designers and engineers have launched some of the largest eCommerce initiatives using the latest in headless commerce technology, site optimization, and AI-enabled solutions. For more information, visit www.PeakActivity.com or contact Hello@PeakActivity.com.

CONTACT: Ryan Sukys, rsukys@peakactivity.com

