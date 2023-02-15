Advertise
Dropoff Announces Highest Growth Numbers to Date with Plans for Expansion in Same-Day Delivery Space

Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago

While other brands retreat, Dropoff grows by 50%, earns a high Net Promoter Score, and is positioned to capture market share in courier consolidation as it expands same-day service after banner year.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading into its 9th year, Dropoff achieved its highest growth margin with banner performance in revenue and customer expansion. The nationwide, same-day custom courier service company, specializing in last-mile delivery, is positioned to capture additional market share with a renewed focus on helping businesses consolidate their already crowded courier list. Dropoff additionally anticipates enhanced growth in the same-day space as FedEx announces the cessation of their SameDay City Service effective March 31, 2023.

"Dropoff has experienced 50% growth in 2022 and has the right team in place to see continued expansion in what it's proven to hundreds of enterprise brands to be really good at: on-time, same-day, last-mile delivery. I am proud of what we've accomplished, and happy to guide and onboard new customers through a transition for which they've had little time to prepare."

Dropoff's real-time tracking and image confirmations throughout the chain of custody, door-to-door white glove service, with custom solutions, and commitment to excellence in customer service are among the differentiators that continue to attribute to the company's success. A strong first quarter and rising customer Net Promoter Score* of 48 including nearly 70% Promoters, ensure Dropoff's growth trajectory remains strong.

*A market research metric developed by Fred Reichheld in conjunction with Bain & Company and Satmetrix asking respondents to rate the likelihood that they would recommend a service to a friend or colleague.

About Dropoff

Dropoff provides nationwide, same-day custom courier services in the healthcare, retail, and industrial industries. The company's proprietary logistics platform empowers enterprise businesses to gain full visibility throughout the chain of custody with real-time track & trace and intelligent dispatch. Discover how Dropoff is shaping the future of last-mile delivery by visiting Dropoff.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dropoff-announces-highest-growth-numbers-to-date-with-plans-for-expansion-in-same-day-delivery-space-301747798.html

SOURCE Dropoff

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.