HILCO REDEVELOPMENT PARTNERS NAMES AMELIA CHASSÉ ALCIVAR AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), the real estate redevelopment unit of Hilco Global that reimagines and transforms complex properties nationwide, announced today it has appointed Amelia Chassé Alcivar to the newly-created position of Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs.

Alcivar will lead HRP's external affairs and communications efforts, managing the company's strategic initiatives across government relations, community and media relations, and stakeholder engagement. She will be based in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, where HRP has a major project underway remediating and sustainably redeveloping the former Potomac River Generating Station (PRGS) site into a vibrant, mixed-use development.

"HRP's projects are not only transformational in scale and scope, they have the potential to revitalize entire communities in major cities across the country," said HRP CEO Roberto Perez, "Adding Amelia to our executive team at HRP will greatly enhance our ability to work collaboratively with our public sector partners toward our shared goals and to communicate our progress across all platforms."

Alcivar has over 15 years of strategic communications, public affairs and senior management experience in diverse states across the country. Prior to joining HRP, Alcivar served as chief of staff to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. The first woman to hold the position, Alcivar worked collaboratively with public and private partners at the state, local and federal levels to advance administration priorities, including managing Maryland's COVID-19 pandemic response and the development of the state's $60 billion budget. Alcivar previously served as communications director for the Republican Governors Association, communications director for Governor Hogan, press secretary for Texas Governor Greg Abbott and vice president at digital communications consultancy Hynes Communications.

Alcivar holds a Bachelor's degree from the George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs. She is a recipient of the 2021 Governor's Staff Award from Women in Government Relations and was recently included in The Power 40 list by the Maryland Daily Record. A native of Maine, Alcivar resides in Old Town Alexandria.

"HRP is a visionary company that epitomizes the generational progress that can be achieved when mission-driven innovators, civic leaders and communities work together to do big things," said Alcivar. "I look forward to working with HRP leadership and the tremendous team they have built to grow and strengthen public-private partnerships and tell the story of how these projects can set a new standard for redevelopment that is defined by economic, community and environmental sustainability."

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP): HRP is in the business of transformation. As a real estate owner, operator, and developer, we re-imagine complex properties across the United States to remediate and redevelop sites for the future. To do this we take a holistic approach to sustainable redevelopment that prioritizes the community, the environment, and the economy. We do this because we want to make lasting change. Our expertise spans multiple sectors, including modern logistics facilities, urban mixed-use projects, and life science ecosystems. HRP is passionate about and committed to making an enduring positive impact and improving communities through its transformational projects.

HRP is an operating unit of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over 20 specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value.

