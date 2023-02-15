iCIMS to Host Fourth Annual INSPIRE Conference May 2023

Register for the live stream to join the conference for talent innovators and discover the latest talent acquisition innovations, insights and best practices

Nominations now open for the iCIMS Talent Innovator Awards, celebrating leaders revolutionizing the talent industry

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, today announced it will host its fourth annual, award-winning conference, INSPIRE, on May 9, 2023, live from San Diego, Calif. INSPIRE unites thousands of talent leaders from around the globe each year to unlock best practices and discover the latest innovations to build winning workforces. Register to witness the alchemy of teamwork and see what happens when the iCIMS community of collaborators and game-changing leaders get together at INSPIRE.

INSPIRE will be full of breakthrough moments to help leaders achieve business success.

"The bar continues to be set high for talent acquisition across organizations, and we're paving a new way forward with our community to leap over it," said Brian Provost, chief executive officer, iCIMS. "This spring, INSPIRE is bringing together talent innovators to connect, learn, celebrate and continue to transform talent acquisition. Featuring insightful sessions from the industry's brightest minds, fireside chats with leading experts, practical discussions on strategy and technology and networking opportunities, INSPIRE will be full of breakthrough moments to help leaders achieve business success."

"I didn't think an industry conference could ever feel intimate and big at the same time, but INSPIRE does just that," said Joel Cheesman, co-host of The Chad and Cheese Podcast. "The energy at INSPIRE is striking, bringing together the industry's finest with the perfect amount of professionalism and bells-and-whistles for a valuable, first-class experience. I've been to them all, and I can say that this event is well worth your time and investment."

Nominations are now open for the annual iCIMS Talent Innovator Awards, celebrating members of the iCIMS community who are revolutionizing the talent industry with their creativity and out-of-box thinking. Previous winners include talent leaders from Amazon, Ulta Beauty, First Citizens Bank, Herbalife, Align Technology and Envoy Air. The deadline to submit a nomination is March 1, and winners will be recognized live at INSPIRE.

"INSPIRE empowers talent professionals to navigate the complexities of today's labor landscape and social trends, and the impact on recruitment strategies," said Micaela Sprovieri, senior corporate recruiter at Claro Enterprise Solutions and previous iCIMS Talent Innovator Award winner. "I left last year's event with inspiration and new ideas to help my team attract the right talent, improve processes and enhance the experience, plus new connections with other leaders and technology providers. I cannot wait to see what this year's INSPIRE will bring."

Learn about INSPIRE and register for the free, live-streamed event. More details on keynote speakers and sessions featuring how top brands use iCIMS will be announced soon.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of nearly 6,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100, that collectively employ more than 33 million people around the world. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

