Kroger and P&G Open Applications for the 2023 Game Changers Scholarship presented by The Kroger Foundation and Always® Brand

Second-annual scholarship program is "changing the game" for women in business, education and sports

CINCINNATI, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) today announced the application period for its 2023 Game Changers Scholarship is now open. In its second year, 23 scholarships of $2,000 will be awarded to diverse female students pursuing a business-related, sciences, technical and/or liberal arts undergraduate degree or certificate. The scholarship is presented by The Kroger Foundation and P&G's Always® Brand.

The Game Changers platform was developed by Kroger and P&G to champion women in sports, business and education. (PRNewswire)

"We were overwhelmed with the response to the Game Changers Scholarship in its inaugural year," said Kate Meyer, vice president, Kroger Health & Beauty Care. "This year, we are excited to open the program to young women across the country and – together with P&G – increase the number of scholarships awarded. Kroger and the Always Brand are proud to team up and provide an opportunity for young women to position themselves for success, both inside and outside the classroom."

The Game Changers platform was developed by Kroger and P&G to champion women in sports, business and education. In addition to the scholarship program, this commitment includes the Queen City Game Changers – a world-class women's leadership program – to accelerate women advancing into executive leadership roles. Each of these programs happens in conjunction with the LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G.

"P&G is proud to partner with Kroger to change the game for women in business, education and sports through the Game Changers Platform," said Pat Cady, Sales Senior Vice President at P&G. "We are excited to host the world's most talented golfers again this fall at the LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G. In addition, we will continue to fuel the future of the Game Changers Women's Leadership Program and the Game Changers Scholarship Program."

The 2023 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G will take place September 4-10 at the Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Selection will be based on an overall assessment of academic performance, leadership skills, character, community service and school involvement of exceptional women of multicultural backgrounds with financial need. To be eligible for selection, applicants must be enrolled in or accepted to part-time or full-time programs during the 2023-2024 academic year at an accredited, non-profit college, university, technical or vocational institution. Applicants must be female and from a multicultural background, pursuing a business-related, sciences, technical and/or liberal arts undergraduate degree or certificate. Applicants must have a high school or college cumulative GPA of 3.0/4.0 as determined by the transcript and have an unmet financial need as determined by the Student Aid Report (SAR). All Kroger and P&G employees and their dependents are ineligible to receive this award.

The scholarship selection process and program are administered by Ohio Foundation of Independent Colleges (OFIC) and Scholarship Management Resources (SMR), an independent scholarship services provider to manage the scholarship program, including selecting the recipients. This structure ensures a fair and objective-based selection process. For more information about the program and to begin the application process, visit here. The deadline to apply is May 12, 2023.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Cascade®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Mr. Clean®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, Secret®, SK-II®, Swiffer®, Tampax®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.



About The Kroger Co. Foundation

Established in 1987, The Kroger Co. Foundation, Kroger's private foundation, aligns community investments and grants with Kroger's Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. Last year, the Foundation directed $12.7 million in grants to 322 non-profit organizations across the country.

About Always®

Always®, the world's leader in menstrual protection, offers a wide range of pads, wipes and liners designed to fit different body types, period flows and preferences. For over 35 years, Always has been supporting millions of young people globally through puberty and confidence education, providing products to those in need and tackling societal barriers to girls' confidence. Together, Always believes we can create a world where neither periods nor gender get in the way of young people reaching their full potential. Please visit www.always.com for more information.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Kroger Co.