ONC-certified EHR Software ModuleMD Partners with Chronic Care Management Software Well Living Initiative

Connecting Medical Providers to Chronic Care Management through Centralized Cloud EHR

GRAND BLANC, Mich., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ModuleMD, a leading ONC-certified Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Practice Management SaaS company, today announced a new partnership with Fi-Med Management's Well Living Initiative (WLI). This includes service and software module that assists in improving patient health and outcomes without increasing practice provider's workload. A suite of patient services and technologies designed to facilitate care coordination and chronic care management (CCM) services between appointments. This partnership will provide seamless bi-directional integration between WLI's CCM platform and providers' ModuleMD EHR system.

"As part of our 2023 initiatives, we knew it would be important to provide opportunities for medical providers to expand their practices with much needed service extensions while maintaining efficiency in daily operations," says Abhinay Penugonda, CEO at ModuleMD. "This partnership will allow Well Living Initiative to provide Chronic Care Management services as a true extension of the medical practice and streamline operations for better care coordination and improve patient care."

"[Well Living Initiative] has always worked closely with practices to improve patient flow and communication. We knew this would have the greatest impact on patient lives," said Adrian Velasquez, President/CEO Fi-Med Management, Inc. "Through this partnership with ModuleMD, we will be able to perform as a true extension of the practice without interruptions to their daily workflow and allow the practice and their patients to take advantage of this CMS-recognized program."

An estimated 117 million adults have one or more chronic health conditions, and one in four adults have two or more chronic health conditions. Besides improving patient health and connection, facilities and physician office could shift to the home. This partnership benefits patients and providers by bringing pertinent information into a single source of truth in ModuleMD. As a result, the quality of care improves in three vital areas that contribute to better patient outcomes:

Easier Eligible Patient Identification

360-degree Holistic Care Coordination

Care Visibility and Claims Submission

As quoted in an article by McKensey & Company, 'Up to $265 billion worth of care services for Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries could shift to the home by 2025.'

About ModuleMD

ModuleMD is a leading physician-designed SaaS. For over two decades, practices across the nation have trusted us to improve clinical performance and increase their efficiency and ROI with specialty-specific workflow features. The all-in-one software incorporates Practice Management, Electronic Health Records, Revenue Cycle Management, and Patient Engagement. ModuleMD offers flexible technology that allows you to work the way you want. Experience additional value with a library of bi-directional partner integrations that enhance the product offering and improve overall practice workflow.

About Well Living Initiative

The Well Living Initiative focuses on improving overall health of the patient with a focus on the Social Determinants of Health, improving health outcomes, patient satisfaction, MIPS/MACRA/RAF scores, and reducing workload of the medical staff, plus improving patient revenue. The Well Living Initiative (WLI) is brought to you by Fi-Med Management, Inc. Fi-Med is a 30-year leader in the healthcare support and management industry. Our strong reputation for protecting and recovering revenue for hundreds of hospitals, labs, private physicians, and healthcare networks means we have a 360-degree understanding of healthcare compliance, chronic care management, and revenue cycle management.

