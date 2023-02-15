WENDY'S WEATHER ALERT: WENDY'S DECLARES FEBRUARY 16 AN OFFICIAL GROWN-UP SNOW DAY

100% chance of feeling like a kid again with a sweet French Toast Sticks deal

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Grown-Up Snow Day: Get $2 off a 6 PC Homestyle French Toast Sticks Breakfast Combo and feel like a kid again (PRNewswire)

WHAT:

This February 16th, Wendy's is giving adults the chance to be kids again with its very own Grown-Up Snow Day – gifting everyone $2 off any size 6 PC Homestyle French Toast Sticks Breakfast Combo via mobile order in the app!* You heard it here first, adulthood has officially been canceled for the day.

WHY:

Everyone deserves to feel like a kid again, even if it's just for a day! Each bite of Wendy's Homestyle French Toast Sticks with syrup dip will transport you back to your childhood. Striking the perfect balance of a soft, custardy interior and crisp, golden-brown crust with delicious notes of vanilla, French Toast Sticks are a meal made for pjs and cartoons.

HOW:

No need to watch the weather report for this snow day deal. Simply download the Wendy's mobile app and apply the $2 off a 6 PC Homestyle French Toast Sticks Breakfast Combo offer to your mobile order. The radar says partly sticky, mostly sweet and 100% chance of deliciousness.

This forecast is brought to you by the best breakfast in fast food. Stay safe out there.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Offer only available at participating U.S. Wendy's for limited time. Offers must be redeemed via the Wendy's app. Mobile order only. Not valid with any other offer. Account registration required. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's app. See offer in Wendy's app for further details.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Wendy's logo (PRNewsfoto/Wendy's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wendy's Company