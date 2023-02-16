Alliance Rubber Company Celebrates 100 Years of American Manufacturing

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 7th, 2023, Alliance Rubber Company, a woman-owned small business, U.S. manufacturer of rubber bands, and the source for hundreds of bundling and branding solutions serving the global community, will celebrate its Centennial Anniversary. This marks 100 years of Alliance offering the benchmark rubber bands and highest quality options for "Holding Your World Together."

It all began with William H. Spencer, who left his Franklin, Kentucky, home in 1904 at the age of 13. Traveling by rail to seek adventure, he found himself in Alliance, Ohio, in 1917 with less than $3 in his pocket. After working for the Pennsylvania Railroad for six years, Mr. Spencer began cutting bands by hand from reject bicycle inner tubes and on March 7th, 1923, started Alliance Rubber Company.

So, how does an establishment providing a simple little device such as a rubber band set itself firmly in the annals of American business? The answer is simple – ELASTICITY. Just like their products, throughout the last century, Alliance Rubber Company has doggedly stretched and flexed to meet the demands of the current market, to remain always sensitive to the pressures of the present environment, and to be always in touch with the needs of their customers.

Alliance Rubber Company has continually developed its manufacturing principles to perfect processes, boost innovation, and reduce time to market in a fast-paced, volatile, ever-changing global marketplace. Continuing to manufacture its products in the USA enables Alliance to supply high-quality products, fast service, and fresh stock that is built to last.

The President of Alliance Rubber Company, Bonnie Spencer Swayze, credits the company's success to the strength of their relationships with associates, customers, and the community. "As the last of the American band manufacturers, we know that without solid, strong, lasting relationships built on trust, communication, and loyalty we would not be able to deliver 2,400 quality polymer products and exceptional service today to customers in over 60 countries."

Alliance Rubber Company is dedicated to continuing their heritage of hard work, innovation, and dedication from the greatest resource any enterprise can ask for: a diverse group of outstanding individuals who come together to be the greatest rubber band makers in the world. The culture at Alliance Rubber Company is to respect and value diversity and inclusion, and the belief that diversity continues to be the key to success. The local community has continually recognized Alliance Rubber Company as one of the best places to work, and in 2021, they received the Governor's Award for Excellence in Global Trade from Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. Additionally, Alliance Rubber Company has been named "Supplier of the Year" many times through the years by some of the largest retailers in the world.

Alliance Rubber Company is an American manufacturer that rises to meet the economic, cultural, and social pressures that embody the business environment today. Founded in 1923 by William H. Spencer, and now in its fourth generation of family ownership, Alliance Rubber Company has grown into a thriving American success story. With over 2,400 SKUs of mailing, shipping, office, and packaging products sold through distributors in over 60 countries, Alliance remains the only manufacturer of rubber bands in the U.S.

