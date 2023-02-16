Cambium Networks Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenues of $84.5 million , increased 4% sequentially, and 7% year-over-year

North America revenues of $44.4 million , grew 47% sequentially, and increased 33% year-over-year

Gross margin of 49.0%, non-GAAP (1) gross margin of 49.6%

Operating income of $9.5 million , non-GAAP (1) operating income of $13.2 million

Net income of $10.0 million or $0.35 per diluted share, non-GAAP (1) net income of $10.3 million or $0.36 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $14.3 million or 16.9% of revenues

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks Corporation ("Cambium Networks") (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 ended December 31, 2022.

GAAP

Non-GAAP (1) (in millions, except percentages)

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2021

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2021 Revenues

$ 84.5

$ 81.2

$ 78.7

$ 84.5

$ 81.2

$ 78.7 Gross margin

49.0 %

50.7 %

43.8 %

49.6 %

51.3 %

44.2 % Operating margin

11.2 %

12.3 %

3.7 %

15.6 %

17.0 %

7.3 % Net Income

$ 10.0

$ 9.4

$ 1.4

$ 10.3

$ 11.3

$ 4.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin













16.9 %

18.2 %

8.6 %





GAAP

Non-GAAP (1) (in millions, except percentages)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues

$ 296.9

$ 335.9

$ 296.9

$ 335.9 Gross margin

48.9 %

47.9 %

49.5 %

48.2 % Operating margin

6.7 %

10.8 %

11.6 %

14.1 % Net Income

$ 20.2

$ 37.4

$ 26.9

$ 35.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin









13.1 %

15.3 %





1 Refer to Supplemental Financial Information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP numbers and

for reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 ended December 31, 2022.

"Our fourth quarter included healthy growth in revenues, solid profitability, and improved cash generation," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO. "The Point-to-Multi-Point business returned to sequential growth, and we had a strong quarter for the Point-to-Point business from global defense spending."

Bhatnagar continued, "Cambium's innovation in wireless broadband continues to benefit service providers, enterprises, industrial customers, and government agencies around the world with our broadening portfolio of gigabit wireless products and solutions. Our high-quality, yet affordable solutions, allow our customers to dramatically improve performance and quality of service. During 2023, Cambium expects to grow revenues and increase profitability as we continue to have healthy growth in the Enterprise business, ramp our next generation of multi-gigabit fixed wireless solutions in the Point-to-Multi-Point business, and benefit from increased global defense spending for our Point-to-Point products."

Revenues of $84.5 million for the fourth quarter 2022 increased $5.8 million year-over-year primarily as a result of higher revenues for Enterprise and Point-to-Point products, partially offset by lower Point-to-Multi-Point revenues primarily due to less demand from service providers ahead of the ramp of product transitions to new technologies. Revenues for the fourth quarter 2022 increased by $3.3 million compared to $81.2 million for the third quarter 2022, due to record Point-to-Point revenues, and higher Point-to-Multi-Point revenues, offset by lower Enterprise revenues.

GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter 2022 was 49.0%, compared to 43.8% for the fourth quarter 2021, and 50.7% for the third quarter 2022. GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter 2022 was $9.5 million, compared to $2.9 million for the fourth quarter 2021, and $10.0 million for the third quarter 2022. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter 2022 was $10.0 million, or net earnings of $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million, or net earnings of $0.05 per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2021, and $9.4 million, or net earnings of $0.34 per diluted share for the third quarter 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter 2022 was 49.6%, compared to 44.2% for the fourth quarter 2021, and 51.3% for the third quarter 2022. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter 2022 was $13.2 million, compared to $5.8 million for the fourth quarter 2021, and $13.8 million for the third quarter 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter 2022 was $10.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2021, and $11.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2022. For the fourth quarter 2022, adjusted EBITDA was $14.3 million or 16.9% of revenues, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million or 8.6% of revenues for the fourth quarter 2021, and $14.7 million or 18.2% of revenues for the third quarter 2022.

For full year 2022, revenues of $296.9 million decreased by $39.0 million compared to full year 2021. GAAP gross margin was 48.9% for full year 2022 compared to 47.9% for 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 49.5% of revenues for full year 2022, compared to 48.2% of revenues for 2021. GAAP operating income of $19.9 million for full year 2022 compared to $36.4 million for 2021. Non-GAAP operating income was $34.3 million or 11.6% of revenues for full year 2022, compared to $47.4 million or 14.1% of revenues during 2021. GAAP net income for full year 2022 was $20.2 million, or net earnings of $0.72 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $37.4 million, or net earnings of $1.31 per diluted share, for 2021. For full year 2022, non-GAAP net income was $26.9 million or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to $35.6 million or $1.26 per diluted share for 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2022 was $38.8 million or 13.1% of revenues, compared to $51.2 million or 15.3% of revenues for 2021.

Cash provided by operating activities was $4.0 million for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $5.6 million for the fourth quarter 2021, and $2.2 million for the third quarter 2022. Cash totaled $48.2 million as of December 31, 2022, $11.1 million lower than December 31, 2021, due primarily to higher inventories and the paydown of debt, offset by earnings.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenues of $84.5 million , increased 4% sequentially, and was higher by 7% year-over-year.

GAAP net income of $10.0 million or $0.35 per diluted share, non-GAAP net income of $10.3 million or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $1.4 million or $0.05 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $4.4 million or $0.16 per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA of $14.3 million or 16.9% of revenues, compared to $6.7 million or 8.6% of revenues for the fourth quarter 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $4.0 million , compared to $5.6 million provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter 2021.

Increased net new channel partners by over 1,300 year-over-year, an increase of over 11%.

Devices under cnMaestro® cloud management increased 21% year-over-year.

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Revenues of $296.9 million decreased 12% compared to 2021.

Enterprise Wi-Fi revenues of $109.8 million grew 64% compared to 2021.

Point-to-Multi-Point revenues of $114.9 million decreased 44% compared to 2021.

Point-to-Point revenues of $67.1 million increased 10% compared to 2021.

GAAP net income of $20.2 million or $0.72 per diluted share, non-GAAP net income $26.9 million or $0.94 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $38.8 million or 13.1% of revenues, compared to $51.2 million or 15.3% of revenues for 2021.

Cambium Networks financial outlook does not include the potential impact of any possible future financial transactions, acquisitions, pending legal matters, or other transactions. Accordingly, Cambium Networks only includes such items in the company's financial outlook to the extent they are reasonably foreseeable; however, actual results may differ materially from the outlook.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Outlook

Taking into account our current visibility, the financial outlook as of February 16, 2023, for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, is expected to be as follows:

Revenues between $74.0 - $80.0 million , up approximately 20%-29% year-over-year

GAAP gross margin between 48.5%-50.1%; and non-GAAP gross margin between 49.2%-50.8%

GAAP operating expenses between $33.9 - $34.9 million ; and non-GAAP operating expenses between $30.6 - $31.6 million

GAAP operating income between $2.0 - $5.2 million ; and non-GAAP operating income between $5.8 - $9.0 million

Interest expense, net of approximately $0.6 million

GAAP net income between $1.2 - $4.0 million or between $0.04 and $0.14 per diluted share; and non-GAAP net income between $4.1 - $6.8 million or between $0.14 and $0.23 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA between $6.8 - $10.0 million ; and adjusted EBITDA margin between 9.2%-12.5%

GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 11.0%-15.0%; and non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 17.0%-21.0%

Approximately 28.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding

Cash requirements are expected to be as follows:

Paydown of debt: $0.7 million

Cash interest expense: approximately $0.4 million

Capital expenditures: $3.0 - $4.0 million

Full Year 2023 Financial Outlook

Revenues between $327.0 - $345.0 million , increasing between approximately 10%-16%

GAAP gross margin approximately 49.4%; and non-GAAP gross margin approximately 50.0%

GAAP net income between $23.6 - $26.1 million or between $0.81 and $0.89 per diluted share; and non-GAAP net income between $33.9 - $36.4 million or between $1.17 and $1.25 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA margin between 14.5%-15.0%

Conference Call and Webcast

Cambium Networks will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET today, February 16, 2023. To join the financial results live webcast and view additional materials which will be posted to the investor website, listeners should access the investor page of Cambium Networks website https://investors.cambiumnetworks.com/. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available in the event archives at the same web address for a period of one year.

To access the live conference call by phone, listeners should register in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe42a17d8cf414d09a006e67a8b042659. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique passcode.

In addition, Cambium Networks President and CEO, Atul Bhatnagar, and CFO, Andrew Bronstein, will present and hold one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the JMP Securities Technology Conference in San Francisco; and on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in person at the ROTH Capital Partner Annual Conference in Dana Point, California. To join the live webcasts for the JMP Securities and ROTH Capital conferences, listeners should access the investor page of Cambium Networks website https://investors.cambiumnetworks.com/. Following the live webcasts, a replay will be available in the event archives at the same web address.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning our expected next quarter revenues, net income and cash. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this document, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this document are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including those described in the "Risk factors" section of our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2022, and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 4, 2022. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations include: the unpredictability of our operating results; the impact of the global shortage of certain components including semiconductor chipsets; the constraint in global shipping and logistics; risks presented by the global COVID-19 pandemic, including new or continued government shutdowns such as the recent shutdowns in China, which has and could continue to significantly disrupt our manufacturing, supply chain, sales and other operations and negatively impact our financial results; our inability to predict and respond to emerging technological trends and network operators' changing needs; the impact of political tensions between the United States and other countries such as the war between Russia and Ukraine and tensions with China; our reliance on third-party manufacturers, which subjects us to risks of product delivery delays and reduced control over product costs and quality; our reliance on distributors and value-added resellers for the substantial majority of our sales; the inability of our third-party logistics and warehousing providers to deliver products to our channel partners and network operators in a timely manner; the quality of our support and services offerings; our or our distributors' and channel partners' inability to attract new network operators or sell additional products to network operators that currently use our products; the technological complexity of our products, which may contain undetected hardware defects or software bugs; our channel partners' inability to effectively manage inventory of our products, timely resell our products or estimate expected future demand; our inability to manage our growth and expand our operations; unpredictability of sales and revenues due to lengthy sales cycles; our inability to maintain an effective system of internal controls, produce timely and accurate financial statements or comply with applicable regulations; our reliance on the availability of third-party licenses; risks associated with international sales and operations; and current or future unfavorable economic conditions, both domestically and in foreign markets.

Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Year ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021





















Revenues

$ 84,507

$ 81,200

$ 78,710

$ 296,899

$ 335,854 Cost of revenues

43,138

40,034

44,196

151,759

175,058 Gross profit

41,369

41,166

34,514

145,140

160,796 Gross margin

49.0 %

50.7 %

43.8 %

48.9 %

47.9 % Operating expenses



















Research and development

12,874

12,609

12,492

49,865

51,322 Sales and marketing

12,148

11,033

11,367

44,452

41,819 General and administrative

5,422

6,058

6,284

24,982

25,065 Depreciation and amortization

1,475

1,506

1,464

5,961

6,171 Total operating expenses

31,919

31,206

31,607

125,260

124,377 Operating income

9,450

9,960

2,907

19,880

36,419 Operating margin

11.2 %

12.3 %

3.7 %

6.7 %

10.8 % Interest expense, net

559

514

1,061

1,977

4,269 Other expense (income), net

15

165

35

(114)

244 Income before income taxes

8,876

9,281

1,811

18,017

31,906 (Benefit) provision for income taxes

(1,135)

(154)

384

(2,183)

(5,515) Net income

$ 10,011

$ 9,435

$ 1,427

$ 20,200

$ 37,421





















Earnings per share



















Basic

$ 0.37

$ 0.35

$ 0.05

$ 0.75

$ 1.42 Diluted

$ 0.35

$ 0.34

$ 0.05

$ 0.72

$ 1.31 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding to compute

earnings per share



















Basic

27,109,926

26,977,155

26,655,437

26,919,550

26,421,087 Diluted

28,273,786

27,979,575

28,313,291

28,025,278

28,628,136





















Share-based compensation included in costs and expenses:



















Cost of revenues

$ 56

$ 56

$ 44

$ 219

$ 152 Research and development

1,258

1,241

851

4,532

3,044 Sales and marketing

702

696

561

2,603

1,935 General and administrative

879

855

677

3,326

2,586 Total share-based compensation expense

$ 2,895

$ 2,848

$ 2,133

$ 10,680

$ 7,717



Certain revisions were made within operating expenses in prior periods to conform to the current period. These revisions had no impact to operating income.

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share information) (Unaudited)



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash

$ 48,162

$ 59,291 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $577 and $683

89,321

69,773 Inventories, net

57,068

33,777 Recoverable income taxes

117

860 Prepaid expenses

11,857

12,170 Other current assets

6,464

4,718 Total current assets

212,989

180,589









Noncurrent assets







Property and equipment, net

11,271

10,490 Software, net

8,439

5,867 Operating lease assets

4,011

5,899 Intangible assets, net

9,173

10,777 Goodwill

9,842

9,842 Deferred tax assets, net

12,782

7,604 Other noncurrent assets

955

1,200 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 269,462

$ 232,268 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 31,284

$ 28,241 Accrued liabilities

28,042

21,948 Employee compensation

7,394

16,601 Current portion of long-term external debt, net

3,158

2,489 Deferred revenues

8,913

6,880 Other current liabilities

8,429

5,981 Total current liabilities

87,220

82,140 Noncurrent liabilities







Long-term external debt, net

24,463

26,965 Deferred revenues

8,617

5,363 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

2,170

4,112 Other noncurrent liabilities

1,619

1,551 Total liabilities

124,089

120,131 Shareholders' equity







Share capital; $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021;

27,313,273 outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 26,735,175 outstanding at December 31, 2021

3

3 Additional paid in capital

138,997

124,117 Treasury shares, at cost, 209,461 shares at December 31, 2022 and 156,907 shares at December 31, 2021

(4,922)

(3,906) Accumulated earnings (deficit)

12,822

(7,378) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,527)

(699) Total shareholders' equity

145,373

112,137 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 269,462

$ 232,268

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 10,011

$ 9,435

$ 1,427 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization of software and intangible assets

1,972

1,930

1,731 Amortization of debt issuance costs

75

76

467 Share-based compensation

2,895

2,848

2,133 Deferred income taxes

(3,202)

(694)

359 Provision for inventory excess and obsolescence

2,024

1,587

695 Other

(31)

(88)

(31) Change in assets and liabilities:











Receivables

(3,470)

(5,506)

1,315 Inventories

(8,451)

(4,786)

(5,683) Prepaid expenses

(3,768)

(4,116)

(6,931) Accounts payable

3,114

(137)

4,400 Accrued employee compensation

1,293

759

3,671 Other assets and liabilities

1,564

851

2,012 Net cash provided by operating activities

4,026

2,159

5,565 Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchase of property and equipment

(1,332)

(974)

(2,062) Purchase of software

(1,230)

(1,440)

(1,316) Net cash used in investing activities

(2,562)

(2,414)

(3,378) Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from issuance of term loan

—

—

29,812 Repayment of term loan

(657)

(656)

(30,678) Payment of debt issuance costs

—

—

(1,220) Issuance of ordinary shares under ESPP

839

—

923 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(226)

(231)

(562) Proceeds from share option exercises

1,872

113

266 Payments to extinguish debt

—

—

(42) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,828

(774)

(1,501) Effect of exchange rate on cash

11

(41)

9 Net increase (decrease) in cash

3,303

(1,070)

695 Cash, beginning of period

44,859

45,929

58,596 Cash, end of period

$ 48,162

$ 44,859

$ 59,291













Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Income taxes paid

$ 438

$ 486

$ 206 Interest paid

$ 310

$ 213

$ 234

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)





















REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Point-to-Multi-Point

$ 29,656

$ 26,090

$ 37,017

$ 114,941

$ 204,756 Point-to-Point

21,276

15,409

15,329

67,083

60,761 Enterprise

31,992

38,330

25,779

109,844

66,933 Other

1,583

1,371

585

5,031

3,404 Total Revenues

$ 84,507

$ 81,200

$ 78,710

$ 296,899

$ 335,854





















REVENUES BY REGION























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 North America

$ 44,350

$ 30,086

$ 33,386

$ 133,897

$ 173,491 Europe, Middle East and Africa

20,007

29,263

26,035

90,883

93,082 Caribbean and Latin America

9,244

8,935

10,314

31,223

40,974 Asia Pacific

10,906

12,916

8,975

40,896

28,307 Total Revenues

$ 84,507

$ 81,200

$ 78,710

$ 296,899

$ 335,854

Use of non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP), including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP pre-tax income, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help us to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in the calculations of the non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe that these financial measures reflect our ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business and provides information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects. Although the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may vary from company to company, our detailed presentation may facilitate analysis and comparison of our operating results by management and investors with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results in their public disclosures. These non-GAAP financial measures are discussed below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income as reported in our consolidated statements of income excluding the impact of (i) interest expense (income), net; (ii) income tax provision (benefit); (iii) depreciation and amortization expense; (iv) nonrecurring legal expenses, (v) share-based compensation expense, (vi) secondary offering expenses, (vii) one-time costs, and (viii) restructuring expenses. EBITDA is widely used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate the profitability of companies. EBITDA eliminates potential differences in performance caused by variations in capital structures (affecting net finance costs), tax positions (such as the availability of net operating losses against which to relieve taxable profits), the cost and age of tangible assets (affecting relative depreciation expense) and the extent to which intangible assets are identifiable (affecting relative amortization expense). We adjust EBITDA to also exclude nonrecurring legal expenses since this is one-time in nature and does not reflect our ongoing operations. We adjust EBITDA for share-based compensation expense which is a non-cash expense that varies in amount from period to period and is dependent on market forces that are often beyond Cambium Networks control. As a result, management excludes this item from Cambium Networks internal operating forecasts and models. We also adjust EBITDA to exclude one-time costs and restructuring expenses and secondary offering expenses as these relate to events outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations and to provide a more accurate comparison of our ongoing business results.

Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP effective tax rate and non-GAAP net income are used as a supplement to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are the most meaningful for period-to-period comparisons because they exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses and secondary offering expenses, nonrecurring legal expenses, write-down of debt issuance costs upon prepayment of debt, amortization of acquired intangibles, and amortization of capitalized software costs as we do not consider these costs and expenses to be indicative of our ongoing operations.

Share-based compensation expense and associated employment taxes paid are excluded. Management may issue different types of awards, including share options, restricted share awards and restricted share units, and excludes the associated expense in this non-GAAP measure. Share-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that varies in amount from period to period and is dependent on market forces that are often beyond Cambium Networks control while the associated employment taxes are cash-based expenses that vary in amount from period-to-period and are dependent on market forces as well as jurisdictional tax regulations that are often beyond Cambium Networks control.

Secondary offering expenses were incurred by Cambium Networks associated with the registration and sale in June 2021 of 2,000,000 ordinary shares held by Vector Capital. Cambium Networks did not raise any additional capital in the offering and the expenses are excluded as not part of continuing operations.

Amortization of acquired intangibles includes customer relationships, unpatented technology, patents, software, and trademarks, and are excluded since these are not indicative of continuing operations.

Amortization of capitalized software costs include capitalized research and development activities amortized over their useful life and included in cost of revenues and are excluded since these are not indicative of continuing operations.

Restructuring expenses consist primarily of severance costs for employees which are not related to future operating expenses. Cambium Networks excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of Cambium Networks ongoing business results.

Our non-GAAP tax adjustments include the tax impacts from share-based compensation expense including excess or decremental tax benefits available to the company that are recorded when incurred. Cambium Networks excludes these amounts to more closely approximate the company's ongoing effective tax rate after adjusting for one-time or unique non-recurring items. The associated non-GAAP effective tax rate is also applied to the gross amount of non-GAAP adjustments for purposes of calculating non-GAAP net income in total and on a per-share basis. This approach is designed to enhance the ability of investors to understand the company's tax expense on its current operations, provide improved modeling accuracy, and substantially reduce fluctuations caused by GAAP adjustments which may not reflect actual cash tax expense.

Non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares are shown as outstanding during the entire period presented and include dilutive shares if their effect on earnings per share is dilutive. We also use non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares to provide more comparable per-share results across periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of our GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations in the use of non-GAAP measures because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP and because they involve the exercise of judgment concerning exclusions of items from the comparable non-GAAP financial measure. In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, or may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We present a "Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the tables below.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable financial measure, calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (in thousands):

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Year ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Net income

$ 10,011

$ 9,435

$ 1,427

$ 20,200

$ 37,421 Interest expense, net

559

514

1,061

1,977

4,269 (Benefit) provision for income taxes

(1,135)

(154)

384

(2,183)

(5,515) Depreciation and amortization of software and intangible assets

1,972

1,930

1,731

7,596

6,977 EBITDA

11,407

11,725

4,603

27,590

43,152 Share-based compensation

2,895

2,848

2,133

10,680

7,717 Secondary offering expenses

—

—

—

—

376 Restructuring and other nonrecurring expenses

—

168

—

511

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ 14,302

$ 14,741

$ 6,736

$ 38,781

$ 51,245





















Adjusted EBITDA Margin

16.9 %

18.2 %

8.6 %

13.1 %

15.3 %

The following table reconciles all other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands):

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 GAAP gross profit

$ 41,369

$ 41,166

$ 34,514

$ 145,140

$ 160,796 Share-based compensation expense

56

56

44

219

152 Amortization of capitalized software costs

497

424

267

1,635

806 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 41,922

$ 41,646

$ 34,825

$ 146,994

$ 161,754 Non-GAAP gross margin

49.6 %

51.3 %

44.2 %

49.5 %

48.2 %





















GAAP research and development expense

$ 12,874

$ 12,609

$ 12,492

$ 49,865

$ 51,322 Share-based compensation expense

1,258

1,241

851

4,532

3,044 Non-GAAP research and development expense

$ 11,616

$ 11,368

$ 11,641

$ 45,333

$ 48,278





















GAAP sales and marketing expense

$ 12,148

$ 11,033

$ 11,367

$ 44,452

$ 41,819 Share-based compensation expense

702

696

561

2,603

1,935 Restructuring and other nonrecurring expenses

—

—

—

166

— Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense

$ 11,446

$ 10,337

$ 10,806

$ 41,683

$ 39,884





















GAAP general and administrative expense

$ 5,422

$ 6,058

$ 6,284

$ 24,982

$ 25,065 Share-based compensation expense

879

855

677

3,326

2,586 Secondary offering expenses

—

—

—

—

376 Restructuring and other nonrecurring expenses

—

168

—

345

— Non-GAAP general and administrative expense

$ 4,543

$ 5,035

$ 5,607

$ 21,311

$ 22,103





















GAAP depreciation and amortization

$ 1,475

$ 1,506

$ 1,464

$ 5,961

$ 6,171 Amortization of acquired intangibles

374

390

464

1,603

2,118 Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization

$ 1,101

$ 1,116

$ 1,000

$ 4,358

$ 4,053





















GAAP operating income

$ 9,450

$ 9,960

$ 2,907

$ 19,880

$ 36,419 Share-based compensation expense

2,895

2,848

2,133

10,680

7,717 Secondary offering expenses

—

—

—

—

376 Amortization of capitalized software costs

497

424

267

1,635

806 Amortization of acquired intangibles

374

390

464

1,603

2,118 Restructuring and other nonrecurring expenses

—

168

—

511

— Non-GAAP operating income

$ 13,216

$ 13,790

$ 5,771

$ 34,309

$ 47,436





















GAAP pre-tax income

$ 8,876

$ 9,281

$ 1,811

$ 18,017

$ 31,906 Share-based compensation expense

2,895

2,848

2,133

10,680

7,717 Secondary offering expenses

—

—

—

—

376 Amortization of capitalized software costs

497

424

267

1,635

806 Amortization of acquired intangibles

374

390

464

1,603

2,118 Write-off of debt issuance costs upon payment of debt

—

—

426

—

764 Restructuring and other nonrecurring expenses

—

168

—

511

— Non-GAAP pre-tax income

$ 12,642

$ 13,111

$ 5,101

$ 32,446

$ 43,687





















GAAP (benefit) provision for income taxes

$ (1,135)

$ (154)

$ 384

$ (2,183)

$ (5,515) Valuation allowance impacts

—

—

(86)

—

(7,902) Tax rate change

118

(8)

—

(873)

— Tax impacts of share vesting

(221)

—

464

(221)

(3,444) Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

(753)

(766)

(658)

(2,886)

(2,356) All other discrete items

(2,598)

(1,216)

(61)

(3,714)

139 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 2,319

$ 1,836

$ 725

$ 5,511

$ 8,048 Non-GAAP ETR

18.3 %

14.0 %

14.2 %

17.0 %

18.4 %





















GAAP net income

$ 10,011

$ 9,435

$ 1,427

$ 20,200

$ 37,421 Share-based compensation expense

2,895

2,848

2,133

10,680

7,717 Secondary offering expenses

—

—

—

—

376 Amortization of capitalized software costs

497

424

267

1,635

806 Amortization of acquired intangibles

374

390

464

1,603

2,118 Write-off of debt issuance costs upon payment of debt

—

—

426

—

764 Restructuring and other nonrecurring expenses

—

168

—

511

— Non-GAAP adjustments to tax

(2,701)

(1,224)

317

(4,808)

(11,207) Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

(753)

(766)

(658)

(2,886)

(2,356) Non-GAAP net income

$ 10,323

$ 11,275

$ 4,376

$ 26,935

$ 35,639 Non-GAAP fully weighted basic shares

27,313

27,016

26,735

27,313

26,735 Non-GAAP fully weighted diluted shares

28,605

27,916

28,214

28,578

28,312 Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP basic share

$ 0.38

$ 0.42

$ 0.16

$ 0.99

$ 1.33 Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP diluted share

$ 0.36

$ 0.40

$ 0.16

$ 0.94

$ 1.26



Certain revisions were made within operating expenses in prior periods to conform to the current period. These revisions had no impact to operating income.

