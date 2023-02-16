Coldwell Solar Acquires Gigawatt Solar/Hydrogen Project

ROCKLIN, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The company announced today a new gigawatt solar project that will promote some of the production to producing clean hydrogen on site. CEO Dave Hood says, " We are excited about the 2 billion dollar project and look forward to a meeting with the governor's office to discuss the solar and battery specifics with up to 20% of the project ear marked for hydrogen production including a hydrogen filling station.

Coldwell Solar has been a major developer of utility scale and agriculture renewable projects for over 10 years in California. " We just completed the sale of a 220 mw project to Nextera and look forward to its completion in 2023/2024", Hood said. " We also are excited about the upcoming community solar program currently in front of the California PUC for formal approval."

If you would like additional information about solar farms, community solar or solar for your business please contact Coldwell Solar at (916) 435-2900 or visit www.coldwellsolar.com.

Media contact: info@coldwellsolar.com

