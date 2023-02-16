Echo Global Logistics Announces Release of New Integrated Shipper Insurance, EchoInsure+

This new insurance offering, directly integrated into Echo's technology, allows clients to receive an extra layer of protection on their shipments, while increasing efficiency and providing faster resolution

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has introduced EchoInsure+, a new, integrated, full-coverage cargo insurance product offered exclusively to Echo clients. Through a partnership with insurance group Falvey, EchoInsure+ is an easy way for clients to access best-in-class protection for their LTL shipments through both EchoShip, Echo's proprietary online shipping platform, as well as Echo representatives.

"We're very excited to now offer full value shipment insurance for our clients," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "EchoInsure+ provides the protection our clients deserve at an affordable cost, saving them from financial loss or lengthy claims processes."

"EchoInsure+ represents an often-requested addition available through our innovative technology, EchoShip, offering unique coverage our clients can rely on," agreed Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "As with all of our easy-to-use technology, it is supported by our experts who are available around the clock to meet all of our clients' transportation needs."

Key benefits of EchoInsure+ include claims paid in as fast as 10 days, zero deductible up to $10,000, a broad protection plan with fewer exclusions, and full value coverage not limited by specific carrier liability. Without utilizing EchoInsure+, shippers run the risk of assuming financial responsibility past limits set by carriers, facing potential exclusions for loss and damage as a result of external factors or Acts of God, and waiting as long as 120 days for claims resolution. With EchoInsure+, Echo streamlines the process for booking supplemental cargo insurance at the time of load booking, thereby increasing efficiency and, if necessary, providing a smoother claims process with faster resolutions for clients.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading, Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

