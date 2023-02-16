ESALON LAUNCHES NEW PREMIUM CONCEAL & COVER ROOT TOUCH-UP POWDER

Available In 10 Shades, The Vegan Brush-On Powder Easily Conceals Grays For Natural-Looking Coverage

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning, custom home hair color brand eSalon introduces a new Conceal & Cover Root Touch-up Powder in 10 classic shades, allowing for seamless and convenient touch-ups in between hair coloring. As a new addition to the company's expansive professional-grade hair care line, the formula for this color-safe product was developed in collaboration with eSalon's expert team of cosmetic chemists and licensed colorists.

Conceal & Cover Root Powder ($30) is lightweight, convenient and easy-to-apply. The vegan powder uses finely-milled micro-pigments to deliver coverage and is enriched with Brazil Nut Oil and Vitamin E to condition and protect.

The compact powder comes with a double-ended brush so you can touch up small areas with ease or apply to larger areas quickly, perfect for easy use on stubborn grays and regrowth. It can also double as an eyebrow powder. The compact also includes a handy mirror and conveniently fits in your purse to easily apply color on the go.

The extensive color portfolio is designed to blend with the most popular classic hair colors, Light Blonde, Dark Blonde, Strawberry, Copper, Light Auburn, Light Brunette, Medium Brunette, Dark Auburn, Dark Brunette and Black.

"Ideal for all hair types and textures, our new root powder has a silky matte finish that's never sticky and is incredibly blendable with color that will stay put until your next shampoo," said Crystella Lopez, eSalon Lead Hair Colorist. "For extra staying power, set with your favorite light-hold hairspray."

Conceal & Cover Root Product is available on eSalon.com and Amazon. To learn more and shop products, please visit https://www.esalon.com./products .

About eSalon

eSalon is reinventing the way women color their hair by creating a fully customized professional-grade home hair color that's made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its LA and London production facilities with over 325k unique color combinations created and over 12.7 million orders shipped to-date throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. eSalon's entire range of hair care is certified by the Leaping Bunny cruelty-free program. In June 2020 the company launched Colorsmith , the first and only custom hair color for men, in the U.S. and then expanded into Europe in June 2021. And in January 2021 the company introduced AURA Personalized Hair Care , a transformative approach to hair care with personalized premium Shampoos, Conditioners and Masques for all hair types with pigment and aroma options.

Press Contact:

Dara Toulch

dara@ballantinespr.com

