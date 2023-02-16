HUM CAPITAL LAUNCHES NEW SMARTRAISE FUNCTIONALITY EXPEDITING THE FUNDRAISING PROCESS FOR GROWTH COMPANIES

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hum Capital today announced the expansion of its Intelligent Capital Market (ICM) with new SmartRaise technology to quickly provide growth-stage companies with financing terms based on the financial performance data they provide Hum.

The SmartRaise functionality enables institutional credit investors to programmatically extend financing terms to companies based on financial data connected to Hum's Intelligent Capital Market from their financial systems of record. This data-driven approach allows investors to efficiently scale their private capital exposure without having to dramatically grow their deal origination team. SmartRaise investors set up specific criteria, or deal parameters, on Hum's ICM which are automatically applied when a company connects their financial systems for analysis. Companies meeting an investor's SmartRaise criteria will automatically receive notification that they have preliminary terms for review.

For qualifying companies, SmartRaise creates an expedited financing option that aligns with their financial profile and growth needs. Because SmartRaise offers are more programmatic in nature, they have a streamlined diligence process that can fund a company in as little as one week depending on the investor and deal size. There is no cost to a company to explore SmartRaise terms with participating investors.

"With the abundance of company data to evaluate investments, 2023 is the year institutional capital will move to streamline the deal process and make more direct, data-driven investments," said Blair Silverberg , Hum Capital's CEO and co-founder. "This shift has already happened in the public markets where 50% of assets are passively managed; SmartRaise now delivers similar efficiencies to companies and investors in the private markets."

Launched in 2021, Hum's Intelligent Capital Market has helped companies secure more than $600 million in capital commitments. Hum has found that on average companies that connect their financial data systems for analysis close their fundraising processes 50% faster than companies that manually provide investors with data files.

"At Refrigerated Logistics, we're not quite right for a lot of conventional bank options, but we don't necessarily have moonshot ambitions suitable for a VC as a profitable, founder-owned business. With Hum, we quickly received preliminary funding terms that met our needs," said Andrew Bode, CEO of Refrigerated Logistics. "The difference with Hum and their SmartRaise process is the team plus the tech. There were a lot of options out there that seemed to have one or the other but not both. Hum and SmartRaise are a great option for business owners and CEOs looking for efficient capital solutions for their company."

ABOUT HUM CAPITAL

Hum Capital is the funding platform that connects great companies with the right capital. Hum offers companies raising up to $50 million the most efficient, transparent path to growth. Hum's Intelligent Capital Market uses machine learning to translate volumes of a company's financial data into the clearest picture of their value, so they can fundraise with confidence, on the best terms for their business. Investors on Hum's platform gain investment insights and a personalized deal flow built on company data they can trust. For more information, visit www.HumCapital.com .

