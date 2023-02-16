IDEAYA Biosciences to Participate in Citi's 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a synthetic lethality focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in Citi's 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit.

Citi's 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET (6:00 AM PT)

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer, hosted by

Yigal D. Nochomovitz, Ph.D., Director, SMid Cap Biotech Analyst.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available, as permitted by conference host, at the "Investors/ Events" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 8, 2022 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences

Paul Stone

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

investor@ideayabio.com

