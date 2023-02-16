Kingland Expands US Operations to Florida

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa and FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingland Systems ("Kingland"), a leading enterprise data, risk, and compliance software provider, is expanding its United States operations to Fort Myers, Florida. Headquartered in Clear Lake, Iowa, with operations in Ames, Iowa, Kingland's Fort Myers location will expand the company's ability to develop and deliver software to its clients in the financial services, public accounting, healthcare, and insurance industries. Kingland's Florida location will provide modern facilities to foster collaborative work for its software design, product development, client relationship management, consulting, and sales teams.

Named to the Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing companies in 2021, Kingland's track record of solving complex industry challenges with innovative software has led to strong growth. CEO David Kingland has emphasized that the expansion is another step forward in the company's growth strategy. "We've grown significantly, and the demand for our level of enterprise-class software and expertise is expanding. Florida is a strong, growing region to attract talent and expand our US footprint to continue providing high-quality service and innovation to our clients." The Kingland Florida location supports a flexible workforce with up to 150 team members on-site and room for expansion as the company continues to grow.

As part of the expansion, Kingland has added Jim Chen to its leadership team to lead product engineering from the Florida location. Mr. Chen brings significant enterprise software experience to Kingland after a successful 20-year career at IBM.

As Kingland enters its 31st year of business, the company has seen and experienced an evolution of technology and software skills. "Our teams are always evaluating new technologies and developing better ways to deliver software that processes large volumes of data, automates core processes, and makes it easier for our clients to deliver on critical risk and compliance initiatives. We do challenging work and develop well-designed, high-performance software, which is rewarding," said Jason Toyne, Chief Information Officer. Southwest Florida represents a diverse talent pool that will complement Kingland's other team members and locations. Kingland put its Florida office into operation in August of 2022 and is actively recruiting new team members.

About Kingland Kingland is a leading provider of enterprise-class software solutions using its Kingland Platform and teams of data and technology experts. The world's largest stock exchanges, financial institutions, public accounting firms, and other Fortune 500 companies use the Kingland Platform for data management, risk management, and regulatory compliance. Since 1992, Kingland has helped data-intensive, highly-regulated clients discover new ways to securely grow their business and protect their reputation. For more information about Kingland, please visit www.kingland.com.

