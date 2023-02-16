Primus Wind Power Chooses ZAGO Sealing Fasteners To Optimize & Protect Wind Turbines in Any Weather

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primus Wind Power is positioning itself to meet heightened demand for its wind turbines. The Colorado-based manufacturer received funding from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to optimize wind turbine system designs and contribute to the wind turbine deployment efforts in the U.S.

Primus Wind Power manufactures wind turbines made in the U.S.A. The Colorado-based company uses ZAGO Buy American Act compliant corrosion-resistant sealing fasteners to seal and protect its face cover from rain, saltwater, sleet, snow and more in any type of weather. (PRNewswire)

U.S.A.

-Based Wind-Turbine Manufacturer Uses American-Made Sealing Screw Manufacturer in Its Supply Chain.

Part of the process includes prototyping and testing hardware and components that are resilient and can outperform in harsh weather. One of the biggest concerns is the ability to withstand water, saltwater, torrential rains, hurricanes, and high winds repeatedly and over long periods of time.

Preparing for Worst-Case Scenarios

To ensure that water would not enter through the external face cover of the wind turbine and potentially damage the screws or its inner components, Primus Wind Power tapped engineering expert, John R. Marshall Jr., P.E., owner, Ransford Engineering, to perform a series of water ingress tests. When compared to other fastening options, such as washer gaskets, ZAGO sealing screws engineered with a 360° O-ring under the head of the screw successfully prevented water seepage.

Screw and O-Ring: Engineered as One

ZAGO corrosion-resistant sealing fasteners are engineered with a custom groove underneath the head of the screw and when combined with a rubber O-ring and tightened squeezes outwardly to form a 360° leak-proof seal. This impenetrable seal will not break or crack once the screw is torqued preventing seepage or leakage of liquids, gases and more from damaging equipment or the environment. When paired with a rubber O-ring like EPDM, the sealing screw can withstand strong winds, torrential rains, saltwater, extreme heat, frigid temperatures, snow, moisture, dust, etc. With unlimited shelf life, an EPDM O-ring is perfect for sealing outdoor devices and will stand the test of time.

"In addition to passing the water ingress test, investing in ZAGO sealing fasteners makes sense. Like Primus Wind Power, they are made in the USA and designed to protect our environment," says Ken Kotalik, Director of Global Sales and Operations, Primus Wind Power.

"It's a privilege to be part of Primus Wind Power's supply chain," says Gail Friedberg Rottenstrich, CEO, ZAGO Manufacturing Co. "Working with manufacturers that are combating climate change is right up our alley."

About ZAGO

ZAGO manufactures sealing fasteners and switch boots for military, aerospace, alternative energy, electric vehicles, LiDAR, robotics, drones, etc. ZAGO sealing fasteners and components are Made in the U.S.A./Buy American Act Compliant. Learn more: www.zago.com

Media Contact:

Kim Keating,

kim@zago.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZAGO Manufacturing Company Inc