Small Alberta company making waves with what is shaping up to be the largest gaming convention in Western Canada

GCC is going live on June 23rd, 24th and 25th 2023 in Calgary, Alberta at the BMO Centre.

The Event - Game Con Canada

Meibel Consulting has announced Game Con Canada (GCC) Powered By TELUS will have over 250,000 square feet of floor space at the BMO Centre. GCC is hosting hundreds of vendors including AAA and Indie video game studios, tabletop board game developers and publishers, esports, cosplay competitions, celebrity guests, industry panels, game gear, gadgets and toy retailers from around the world. GCC is a three-day event full of hands-on play, discovery, entertainment, big reveals and so much more! This event is expecting around 60,000 attendees.

Attracting National and Global Vendors and Sponsors

GCC would not be possible without the help and support of its amazing sponsors. GCC has attracted national and global industry leaders including TELUS, as the title sponsor. In addition, they have acquired Rogers Media, MSI providing a PC Free Play Area, Razer, Lynnvander Studios, the Lethbridge College, the University of Calgary, Forged Gaming, and most recently, WARHAMMER. Games Workshop (WARHAMMER) global events team will be coming to Canada for the first time. WARHAMMER will be representing their company with a 9000 square foot activation. The experience will include a massive 9 foot imperium space marine, a "learn to play" WARHAMMER area, a free experience called "paint and take" where attendees are provided free WARHAMMER miniatures and instructions on various painting styles from industry experts. Also, WARHAMMER is showcasing their Forge World Store and a 4000 square foot laser tag arena with all gear fashioned after WARHAMMER 40K. Look for the WARHAMMER experience ticket when purchasing your GCC event passes.

Positivity and Charity

Game Con Canada has partnered with Child's Play Charity. Together, with many of their sponsors, they are raising money to outfit every child healthcare facility in Alberta with games, TVs and gaming equipment to help improve the lives of children while in recovery. "Play games, Feel Better®".

The GCC event team has worked tirelessly over the last two years to create a sustainable gaming conference providing an amazing experience for consumers and supporting businesses in Alberta and Canada. GCC has also partnered with Femme Gaming and Chic Geek. These amazing organizations focus on the empowerment of female gamers and to ultimately support the community to help create a gaming world that is welcoming, free of gender discrimination, engaging, entertaining and adds value to people's lives.

GCC hopes that gaming fans will join them for this incredible event as they celebrate diversity and inclusiveness in gaming.

Projected economic impact report for Calgary, Alberta

The economic impact report was projected with the information provided by Meibel Consulting on attendance and vendor participation. The event itself is expected to bring in between $19 million and $28 million in business for the city of Calgary. This report was compiled by Owen Brierley, a PhD candidate in computational media design at the University of Calgary, and Dr. Richard Zhao, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science at the University of Calgary. Click here for full report.

Gaming Market in Canada

According to Statista, within just a few years, Statista has managed to establish itself as a leading provider of market and consumer data. Over 1,100 visionaries, experts and doers continuously reinvent Statista, thereby constantly developing successful new products and business models.

The following highlights the importance of the Games industry to Canada:

Revenue in the Video Games segment is projected to reach US$3.53bn in 2023.

Revenue is expected to show a compound annual growth rate (CAGR 2023-2027) of 6.54%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$4.55bn by 2027.

In the Video Games segment, the number of users is expected to amount to 14.3m users by 2027.

User penetration will be 33.5% in 2023 and is expected to hit 35.9% by 2027.

The largest segment is Mobile Games with a market volume of US$2.76bn in 2023.

In global comparison, most revenue will be generated in the United States ( US$56,840.00m in 2023).

The average revenue per user (ARPU) in the Video Games segment is projected to amount to US$272.30 in 2023

