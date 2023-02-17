Jollibee Spreads Its Joy in British Columbia, with Its First Restaurant Opening in the City of Surrey on February 18, 2023

World-famous for its chicken, burgers and pies, the fast-growing brand welcomes fans and first-timers to its new home in the heart of downtown Surrey, B.C., marking its 89th location in North America

WEST COVINA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global restaurant sensation, Jollibee, famous for its mouth-watering Jolly Crispy Chicken, Chicken Sandwiches, and simply delicious Peach Mango Pie dessert, will make its official premiere in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on February 18, 2023. Located at 9850 King George Boulevard, the new Jollibee will be situated within the King George Hub community, a dynamic mixed-use development in the heart of the Surrey City Centre downtown district. The long-awaited opening marks the joyful dining brand's 26th location in Canada and 89th in North America, as Jollibee continues its mission to become one of the world's top-five restaurant brands.

Whether you're a fried-chicken fan or simply craving something deliciously new and different, Jollibee invites curious newcomers who call Surrey home – from downtown residents who live around the corner to commuters from around the city – to discover its great-tasting food at a great value that's always served with joy. As a testament to its delicious menu line-up, international food website Eater.com recently named Jollibee "the best chain fried chicken in America." If you haven't yet tried Jollibee, here are some of the brand's most popular items:

Jolly Crispy Chicken : Jollibee's signature bone-in fried-chicken offering. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor. : Jollibee's signature bone-in fried-chicken offering. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor.

Spicy Jolly Crispy Chicken : The fiery version of the classic Jolly Crispy Chicken that is seasoned to perfection and spicy from the inside out. : The fiery version of the classic Jolly Crispy Chicken that is seasoned to perfection and spicy from the inside out.

Original Chicken Sandwich : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Taste for yourself why this sandwich has been lauded for its intense crunch and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering. : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Taste for yourself why this sandwich has been lauded for its intense crunch and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich : The spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat. : The spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.

Peach Mango Pie: Make sure to leave room for Jollibee's iconic dessert made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes enveloped in a light and crispy crust (one fan recently described it as "life changing"!). : Make sure to leave room for Jollibee's iconic dessert made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes enveloped in a light and crispy crust (one fan recently described it as "life changing"!).

"We are extremely excited to continue expanding our footprint in the Canadian market with the opening of our newest store in Surrey," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee North America. "As one of the fastest growing, culturally diverse cities in Canada, Surrey is one of the prime locations for Jollibee fans old and new to try the renowned Jolly Crispy Chicken and decadent Peach Mango Pie. What's more is that our location is centrally located near downtown Surrey, allowing you to take in the sights and sounds of the city while feasting on Jollibee classics—it's truly a win-win."

For those planning to visit Jollibee's first location in Surrey, here is everything you need to know:

Address : 9850 King George Boulevard, #110, Surrey, BC V3T 0P9, Canada

Hours of Operation : 9AM – 10PM , seven days a week.

How To Order: The Surrey store will offer dine-in, take-out and online ordering options upon opening.

Jollibee store openings in Canada and around the world are known for drawing massive crowds – which was the case when the Jollibee made its long-awaited premiere in Vancouver, B.C. (833 Granville Street) back in February 2022. The successful Granville Street opening was followed by a second outpost at the high-profile corner of Broadway and Cambie Street (2549 Cambie Street), which opened its doors in October 2022. The Vancouver Metropolitan Area represents a major growth market as the global restaurant company continues its North American expansion, which means more good news for Surrey residents: they will soon have their own second Jollibee location in the Strawberry Hill Shopping Center in the coming months.

Jollibee has more than 1,500 restaurants across 17 countries and is quickly expanding across North America. Follow Jollibee at @jollibeecan on Facebook, @jollibeecanada on Instagram and @jollibeecanada on TikTok. Make sure to follow along to get updates on Jollibee's upcoming store openings and other exciting announcements and events, including new product launches and special promotions.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 34 countries, with over 6,300 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and Australia.

Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that ultimately owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. It also has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, thus spreading the joy of eating to everyone. To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

