BioCatch named a 'Company to Watch in 2023' by Liminal™

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCatch , the pioneer of behavioral biometric intelligence and a global leader in fraud detection, today announced its recognition as a "Company to Watch in 2023" from Liminal , a strategy advisory firm serving digital identity, cybersecurity, and fintech solution providers and the private equity and venture capital community. The companies highlighted on Liminal's Companies to Watch list are chosen independently by CEO Travis Jarae and his team of researchers. The companies are evaluated based on their momentum, how well their products fit the market, and the current state of the market.

"We are honored to be recognized by the experts at Liminal," said Gadi Mazor, BioCatch CEO. "As financial institutions and their customers face a tsunami of scam attacks, identity theft, and financial fraud, technology must continuously evolve and adapt. I'm proud of our team who are relentlessly focused on serving BioCatch customers, helping today's financial institutions defend against evolving fraud threats."

"The outstanding group of businesses that make up this year's 'companies to watch' list are pioneers in their respective solution segments within Liminal's Digital Identity Landscape. As strategists, we believe that these businesses provide us with the most insightful information about what the future holds for innovation, strategy, and teamwork," said Travis Jarae, Liminal CEO.

BioCatch advances digital banking by seamlessly securing digital transactions that improve the customer experience. As the leader and industry pioneer in AI-driven behavioral biometrics intelligence, the company leverages its proprietary technology to analyze over five billion digital sessions a month in real-time, helping more than 100 of the world's largest financial institutions protect their assets and customers from fraud and identity theft.

Liminal's recognition comes during a period of sustained growth and global expansion for BioCatch as financial crime continues to rise significantly. The company's unique solutions for identifying social engineering scams and money laundering in real-time are leveraged by the largest global financial institutions today. Last month, the company announced that they helped to detect over $1.5 billion of fraud in 2022.

About Liminal

Liminal is a boutique strategy advisory firm serving digital identity, fintech, and cybersecurity clients, and the private equity and venture capital community. Since 2016, Liminal has offered objective, high impact strategic advice, and analytical services, helping to support clients in crucial business decisions at all stages of the product and business lifecycle. Liminal advises many of the world's most innovative business leaders, investors, and government officials on building, buying, and investing in the next generation of integrated digital identity platforms and technologies. For more information, visit liminal.co

About BioCatch

BioCatch is the leader in Behavioral Biometrics and advanced fraud detection, leveraging technology built upon machine learning to analyze an online user's physical and cognitive digital behavior to protect individuals online. BioCatch's mission is to unlock the power of behavior and deliver actionable insights to create a digital world where identity, trust and ease seamlessly co-exist. Today, BioCatch counts over 25 of the top 100 global banks as customers who use BioCatch solutions to fight fraud, drive digital transformation and accelerate business growth. BioCatch's Client Innovation Board, an industry-led initiative including American Express, Barclays, Citi Ventures, and National Australia Bank, helps enable BioCatch to identify creative and cutting-edge ways to leverage the unique attributes of behavior for fraud prevention. With over a decade of analyzing data, more than 80 registered patents, and unparalleled experience, BioCatch continues to innovate to solve tomorrow's problems. For more information, please visit www.biocatch.com .

