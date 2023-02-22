Cruelty-Free Subscription Box, Kinder Beauty, Launches First Skincare Line with Release of Vegan Serums!

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinder Beauty, co-founded by celebrities Daniella Monet and Evanna Lynch, is proud to announce the launch of their first vegan skincare line with the release of three facial serums; Hello Sunshine (Vitamin C) $38, Be Kind, Rewind (Bakuchiol) $36, and Dew-Gooder (Hyaluronic Acid) $26. Known for their cruelty-free subscription boxes, Kinder Beauty Box and KND by Kinder Beauty, the brand teamed up with one of the leading USA-based beauty formulators and manufacturers in the world to develop the cleanest, most effective serums that are accessible to all.

"We are so excited to introduce this new product line to the Kinder Beauty brand. Cruelty-free beauty should be available to everyone and we're really glad to be playing a part in making quality products with clean ingredients accessible to everyone." – Daniella Monet, Co-Founder of Kinder Beauty

Kinder Beauty is disrupting the clean skincare industry with luxury, science-backed formulations that include Vitamin C, Bakuchiol, and Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide at a fraction of the price point of competitors. Designed to address common skincare concerns, Hello Sunshine, 15% Vitamin C serum, brightens uneven skin tones, invigorates the skin's natural collagen production, and protects skin against environmental aggressors like harsh UV rays and air pollution. Be Kind, Rewind 1% Bakuchiol serum, provides a natural, gentler alternative to retinol and smooths the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while giving collagen and elastin production a much-needed boost by promoting cellular turnover. The final step, Dew-Gooder, 2% Hyaluronic Acid serum with 10% Niacinamide, deeply hydrates skin, leaving a dewy hue and improves the skin's barrier function. Together, the trio is the perfect skincare starter kit for everyday use.

"Since launching Kinder Beauty in 2019, probably the question I've been asked the most by customers is: 'When are you going to launch your own products?' I've always said we would when the time is right—when we were able to launch the best possible products at prices that are kinder to your wallet. That time is now and I can't wait for our customers to experience these serums, which we've put our heart and soul into developing." Andrew Bernstein, Co-Founder & CEO of Kinder Beauty

The serum launch is the first of many for the brand in 2023, as they continue to expand their Made by Kinder line with a variety of specialty beauty and wellness products.

All serums are 100% vegan and cruelty-free and are now available exclusively at KinderBeauty.com (affiliated with Skimlinks 5370367) for under $40. In addition, 5% of proceeds from each serum purchased will be donated directly to animal charities in an effort to end animal cruelty and provide immediate support to animals in need of rescue.

About Kinder Beauty

Founded by longtime vegans and actresses, Daniella Monet and Evanna Lynch, Kinder Beauty is the first-ever 100% vegan, cruelty free beauty subscription box. Each box contains five vegan, cruelty-free products delivered right to your door each month for just $26. The brand also recently launched their newest KND by Kinder Beauty Box, a quarterly lifestyle box that contains seven full-sized products each month. All products are available exclusively at KinderBeauty.com.

