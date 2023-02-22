DeepIntent Releases Bid Efficiency and Announces Commitment to Reduce Carbon Footprint by 168 Metric Tons of Carbon Dioxide Equivalent per Year

Through its new Bid Efficiency feature, DeepIntent has effectively reduced its bid data

processing by one-third

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent , the leading healthcare advertising technology company built to influence better patient health and business outcomes, today announced the platform-wide launch of Bid Efficiency, as well as its commitment to reducing its overall carbon footprint by a proportion equal to 168 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2e) per year. This number roughly translates to 417,011 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle.

Carbon dioxide levels are the highest they've been in recorded human history. According to the Shift Project, a French think tank advocating the shift to a post-carbon economy, the Internet is responsible for 3.7% of global emissions. This number, equivalent to all the world's air traffic, is set to double by 2025. Every 1 million ad impressions collectively generate approximately 1 MTCO2e, about the same as a drive from New York City to Phoenix, according to supply side platform Sharethrough.

The vast majority of advertising technology emissions are generated by the storage, processing, and transmission of data. Programmatic bidding is among the largest data sources for DeepIntent. Bid Efficiency optimizes the way the company processes bid requests to reduce the overall energy it takes to deliver against a campaign's objectives. While improving clients' win rates, this free feature has helped DeepIntent increase the efficiency of processing bid requests, effectively reducing its processing of bid data by one-third as compared to in-platform campaigns not using Bid Efficiency. DeepIntent also plans to integrate real-time metrics into its demand side platform that reports the MTCO2e energy savings attributed to Bid Efficiency for every campaign on the platform.

DeepIntent is furthering its decarbonization efforts by forging strategic partnerships with like-minded advertising technology companies. Earlier this year, DeepIntent began listing all of its Green Media Products partners on its website. Partners' products include GreenPMPs™ from Sharethrough and ad exchange OpenX, both of which leverage Scope3, a leader in supply chain emissions data, to measure and compensate for ad campaigns' carbon emissions. DeepIntent also exclusively works with data centers and cloud providers that have initiatives in place to become carbon neutral if they aren't already, such as Amazon, Google, and Equinix.

"Climate change is the defining issue of our time and as an organization, DeepIntent is committed to doing our part to mitigate that. Optimizing our programmatic bidding has significantly decreased the amount of data we process, greatly reducing the energy it takes to power our platform. Coupling smarter, more energy-efficient software implementations with ironclad commitments from our vendors to reduce their energy usage will be foundational tools for achieving our commitment to lowering our carbon footprint," said Anton Yazovskiy, Chief Technology Officer at DeepIntent.

"At Sharethrough, we are really excited to play our part in supporting DeepIntent in their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint from digital advertising, as we believe that the role of ad tech companies is critical to building more sustainable media solutions," said Ben Skinazi, Chief Marketing Officer at Sharethrough. "Facilitating the use of Sharethrough's Green Media Products to the DeepIntent users is an easy, yet impactful, way of lowering carbon emissions from programmatic campaigns."

