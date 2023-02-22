Lunewave, High-Imaging Radar and Antenna Pioneer, Set to Release Latest Upgrade, Complete Two Joint Development Projects with Auto OEMs

Lunewave, maker of proprietary Luneburg lens antennae and radar offering an alternative to more costly, less effective radar in use today, is set to complete two joint development projects with leading global OEMs

Providing a wider field-of-view than existing radars, Lunewave will release its Gen 4 (unprecedented wide field of view of 150-degrees in azimuth and 90-degrees in elevation targeting L3 application) and Gen 5 (120-degrees in azimuth and 30-degrees in vertical targeting L2 application) this year – part of a growing product portfolio with a flexible radar architecture for multiple applications

Lunewave successfully delivered a telecommunication project for U.S. Space Force and has been awarded another high imaging radar project for the U.S. Army

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunewave, manufacturer of proprietary Luneburg lens antennae and radar, is set to complete two joint development projects with leading American and German automakers.

"As we continue to actively work with Tier 1 suppliers to establish strategic partnerships to jointly deliver a mass-produced Lunewave radar sensor, I am proud to announce we will deliver two joint development projects with two global OEMs in the next three months," said John Xin, Lunewave co-founder and CEO. "Lunewave will soon offer cutting edge radar solutions with flexible architectures for Level 2, 3 and 4 applications across the automotive and other adjacent industries."

The Luneburg lens hardware and accompanying software algorithms provide significant advantages over planar array radar. The radar is capable of 150-degrees field-of-view (depending on vehicle integration placement), enhanced range of 300-plus meters and industry leading resolution at large scan angles.

Lunewave's radar can detect objects surrounding a car with six times the resolution available today, even at long range and in poor weather, capabilities that are normally only achievable with multiple sensors. In addition, the radar can detect hard-to-see persons and objects such as a child running behind a reversing vehicle or a tire on the road under an overpass.

U.S. military projects

Through the U.S. government's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, Lunewave is helping the U.S. Army improve perception performance for autonomous mobility of ground systems such as Robotic Combat Vehicles (RCV). To address Army needs, Lunewave has developed a Luneburg lens Millimeter-Wave Imaging Radar for Autonomous Ground Systems (LeMIRAGE), based on unique capabilities in hardware and algorithm, including 3D printed millimeter-wave Luneburg lens antennas with panoramic field-of-view and corresponding radar sensing techniques. This Luneburg lens radar architecture has distinct advantages in key performance indicators (KPIs) including wide/unlimited field-of-view, fine angle resolution, long distance, interference mitigation and robust calibration.

LeMIRAGE provides an ideal solution addressing the sensing needs for Army's autonomous ground systems and will address four areas of autonomous sensing challenges: offroad sensing, adverse weather sensing, long-range sensing and reduction in processing burden.

For U.S. Space Force, Lunewave has successfully completed the 16-month Phase II program, demonstrated feasibility via a 0.5-m diameter Luneburg lens and an initial design of a much larger diameter (2.4-m) Luneburg lenses, paving the way for the development of future Luneburg lenses for Space Force and other commercial applications in the next phases.

Funding and recognition

Lunewave recently closed a fundraising round giving a vote of confidence for Lunewave's technology and team by existing and new investors.

Lunewave was selected as one of the winners for 2020 PACE Pilot award by Automotive News. Lunewave was also honored as Arizona Innovator of the Year by the governor's 2020 Celebration of Innovation Awards. Lunewave has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Startups across the globe by EETimes.

See Lunewave's technology in action here Lunewave Product Video

About Lunewave

Founded in 2017 with ties to the University of Arizona, Lunewave is a technology company developing disruptive antenna and radar sensor technology by leading experts in millimeter wave frequency engineering. Products are geared toward a variety of markets including automotive, telecommunications, and research for applications such as autonomous transportation, wireless communications, and robotics. For more information, visit www.lunewave.com.

