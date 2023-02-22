Zocdoc booking trends point to increased prioritization of cardiac prevention, and monitoring of health factors that contribute to heart disease

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- " Zocdoc Reports: Not skipping a beat with heart health " is a comprehensive analysis of heart health-related appointment booking trends on Zocdoc. In recognition of American Heart Health Month , we explored how appointment trends related to cardiovascular health have changed over the past year.

The data shows that patients are taking an active approach to preventive care and screenings for cardiovascular health, and making everyday choices to prevent heart disease.

Taking it to heart

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for both men and women worldwide, and in the US, 1 in 5 deaths are caused by heart disease. Adding to this heart health crisis is increased cardiac disease risk post-COVID, even in patients with low risk factors . That's why experts recommend that everyone establish a relationship with a doctor who can conduct consistent health screenings to help reduce the risk of developing heart disease.

Zocdoc's data analysis shows that people are taking this seriously, with cardiac screening appointments increasing by 27% between calendar year 2021 and calendar year 2022. Cardiac testing and monitoring are also on the rise, with stress tests and heart ultrasound/ echocardiogram appointments up by 26% over the same period of time. Both men and women are prioritizing their heart health, with 42% of cardiologist appointments attended by male patients, and 58% attended by female patients.

Eating for your heart's content

The CDC recommends living a healthy lifestyle and notes that managing risk factors like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes can lower the risk of heart disease and heart attacks. Zocdoc appointment booking trends show that patients may be following this advice, and looking to experts to help support their healthy heart goals. Between calendar year 2021 and calendar year 2022:

78 % Weight management appointments increased by

30 % Nutritionist and dietitian appointments increased by

25 % Cholesterol Management appointments increased by

24 % Sports medicine specialist appointments increased by

11 % Blood Pressure Testing and Management appointments increased by

Tackling issues heart-on

Looking at the top ten reasons people booked cardiology appointments over the past twelve months, the data showed a mix of preventive care and proactive bookings to address more urgent concerns:

Cardiology Consultation and Follow Up High Blood Pressure / Hypertension Cardiovascular Screening Chest Pain ECG / EKG Heart Rhythm Problem / Palpitations / Arrhythmia Heart Ultrasound / Echocardiogram (Echo) Abnormal ECG / EKG New Patient Visit Carotid Doppler

