DoubleCheck Names Jon Weisblatt as Vice President, Corporate and Business Development

Weisblatt brings rich experience in startups and fintech, will help banks and credit unions solve NSF and Overdraft Fee Challenges in the United States

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleCheck Solutions™, a financial technology (FinTech) company that offers banks and credit unions more efficiency, transparency, and compliance around NSF and overdraft fees, today announced Jon Weisblatt as its new Vice President of Corporate and Business Development.

In the newly created role, Weisblatt will be responsible for developing and implementing DoubleCheck's growth strategy and customer acquisition.

"We are pleased to welcome Jon to DoubleCheck," said Joel Schwartz, Founder and Co-CEO of DoubleCheck Solutions. "Banks, credit unions, and strategic partners will really enjoy working with Jon. He has precisely the background needed to move DoubleCheck to the next stage in our market and business development, including funding and driving customer success."

Weisblatt is the former Founder and CEO of UpgradeUSA, Inc., a successful FinTech company focused on equipment leasing to businesses, schools, and non-profits. After growing the company through business partnerships and channel relationships, the company was acquired by its private equity investors.

He brings extensive experience from the Austin-area startup community, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer at RidersShare, Inc., a VC-backed peer-to-peer transportation startup. His background includes account management, sales, partner development, global programs, banking relationships, and operations. His career also includes key roles at Ferry Automotive, Citizenshipper, uShip, and Dell.

"Banks and credit unions in the US are being forced to re-think their strategy for handling NSF and Overdraft fees, and the solutions offered by DoubleCheck bring the right mix of technology with an intuitive user experience, banking expertise, and regulatory relief," said Jon Weisblatt, Vice President of Corporate and Business Development at DoubleCheck Solutions. "I'm looking forward to working with financial institutions to demonstrate how DoubleCheck's software can provide transparency and compliance, all while reducing fraud and even generating a new revenue stream."

About DoubleCheck Solutions

DoubleCheck, built by bankers for bankers, notifies consumers and small businesses in real-time if they have non-sufficient funds in their account and allows them to alter the financial institution's decisions on what gets paid, using a range of payment methods. DoubleCheck embraces the mission of solving the most common banking problems of our times: Outdated overdraft practices that place an unnecessary burden on consumers, small businesses, and financial institutions. www.mydoublecheck.com

