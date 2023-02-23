SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Built Robotics, the inventor of the robotic Exosystem™ and leader in construction autonomy, today is announcing the renewal of its partnership with the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE). The renewal extends the strategic partnership through 2026, and will continue to put union members in the driver's seat of construction automation.

The International Union of Operating Engineers and Built Robotics Renew Training Partnership Through 2026 (PRNewswire)

"Together with Built Robotics, we have pioneered a model of engagement between the Union and advanced technology providers to give our members continued opportunities to learn and develop their careers," said James T. Callahan, General President of the IUOE. "Our partnership with Built has and continues to receive very positive feedback, and we are excited to renew this agreement to provide our over 400,000 members with the advanced training that keeps them at the forefront of the industry."

As part of the agreement, the IUOE and Built will continue training Robotic Equipment Operators (REOs) on Built's autonomous construction equipment. Built will also be supporting the next generation of IUOE members through its matching program: for each hour of work performed by one of Built's robots, the company contributes $1.00 to the IUOE National Training Fund.

Since the partnership began in 2020, the IUOE and Built have hosted a number of in-person demonstrations, educational seminars, and media events at the ITEC and locals throughout the country. As a result, IUOE members have experienced greater opportunity, and demand for the partnership has grown.

"Skilled craft workers built America," said Noah Ready-Campbell, founder and CEO of Built Robotics. "It's an honor to partner with an historic organization like the IUOE, and it's an opportunity for us not only to train new operators on our technology, but also to learn from the veterans to make our tech that much better."

About the IUOE

The International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) is a progressive, diversified trade union that primarily represents hoisting and portable engineers, who work in the construction industry as heavy equipment operators, mechanics, surveyors, welders and drivers, and stationary engineers, who maintain, operate and repair building and industrial complexes and service industries. Founded in 1896, the IUOE currently represents approximately 402,000 members in 109 Local Unions throughout the United States and Canada. In addition to the ITEC, over 100 state-of-the-art IUOE Local Union training and apprenticeship programs ensure that IUOE members are the safest, most productive, and most highly skilled craft workers.

About Built Robotics

Built Robotics' mission is to build the robots that build the world. As the inventor of the world's first autonomy solution for excavators, the Exosystem™, Built transforms excavators into fully autonomous trenching robots. Exosystems are deployed today across the $1 trillion earthmoving industry, building critical infrastructure for energy, telecom, and more.

Built Robotics demonstrates to IUOE members the correct installation and maintenance of the robotic Exosystem (PRNewswire)

