Mini Babybel Introduces Monterey Jack, First New Flavor in Nine Years, in Addition to New, Reformulated Mozzarella

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved snack cheese brand Babybel® is expanding its lineup of delicious, 100% real cheese offerings this spring with the introduction of Mini Babybel Monterey Jack, the brand's first new flavor since 2014. With this announcement, Babybel is also introducing a newly reformulated Mini Babybel Mozzarella, with an even creamier texture and mild flavor that kids love.

Following extensive research, Babybel found significant consumer demand for Monterey Jack snack options. After nearly 15 months of product development and consumer testing, the brand is thrilled to bring Mini Babybel Monterey Jack to shelves nationwide. This new flavor is mild and creamy with a slight sweetness that offers over 4g of protein per serving and is made with 100% real cheese. With nearly 90%1 of adults saying they'd purchase Mini Babybel Monterey Jack for themselves and approximately 80%1 of kids saying they'd eat this if it was in the house, it'll quickly become the go-to snack for running errands, in lunch boxes, or a mid-day break.

In addition to Monterey Jack, adults and kids alike will also reach for the 100% real cheese of the newly reformulated Mini Babybel Mozzarella, packed with 4g of protein and only 70 Calories per serving. While the original mozzarella recipe was first available starting in 2013, consumers can expect this updated version to feature an even creamier, true mozzarella taste that has a significant advantage over competitors1. When tested among families, over 70%1 of adults would buy Mini Babybel Mozzarella for their kids. Just like all Mini Babybel products, it is perfectly portioned as an after-school snack, or on-the-go between activities. Plus, the new four adorable mascots on the package – deemed the Mozza-Monsters – will have kids excited for snack time!

"The adults and families who love Babybel products are our number one priority, and as their needs change, so do we by evolving our portfolio offerings," said Melanie Nemoy, Brand Director at Babybel. "Consumers are at the heart of our business decisions, particularly when it comes to new product varieties or reformulations. We sought out their feedback to bring forward Monterey Jack and to improve the Mozzarella that you can try on shelves shelf today."

The new flavor joins Babybel's existing lineup of cheeses and alternative dairy offerings, which are now available in eight varieties, including:

New! Mini Babybel Monterey Jack Cheese

New! Mini Babybel Mozzarella Cheese

Mini Babybel Original Cheese

Mini Babybel Light Cheese

Mini Babybel White Cheddar Cheese

Mini Babybel Gouda Cheese

Mini Babybel Sharp Original Cheese

Babybel Plant-Based Cheese Alternative

Both Mini Babybel Monterey Jack and Mini Babybel Mozzarella are made with no artificial growth hormones, colors, flavors or preservatives. They're available now at major retailers nationwide including Albertsons, Hy-Vee, Wakefern, and Walmart at a retail price of $7.99 for a 12-count net. To find Babybel snack cheeses near you, visit babybel.com/en-us/locator .

1Babybel/Curion research, May 2022, n=75

About Babybel:

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, Mini Babybel® and Babybel Plant-Based are the perfect snacks for the whole family! Babybel is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA, a subsidiary of Bel Group. Bel Brands USA strives to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy fruit and dairy single-serving portion snacking, as well as a producer of entertaining and alternative cheese options to meet a range of consumer needs. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to Babybel, other beloved USA brands include Boursin®, The Laughing Cow®, Nurishh® and popular cheese spreads marketed under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands USA delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. https://belbrandsusa.com/our-brands/

