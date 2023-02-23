ProofPilot CEO Chris Venezia Accepted into Forbes Business Council

- Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders -

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the digital protocol automation platform for clinical trials, today announced that its CEO Chris Venezia has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.



"We are honored to welcome Chris Venezia into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Chris Venezia was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his health technology solutions experience for life science customers. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"I am thrilled to have been accepted into Forbes' Business Council to join like-minded professionals and level-up the strategic vision of our company and its impact to the clinical research industry," said Chris Venezia, Chief Executive Officer of ProofPilot. "Connecting regularly with other great entrepreneurial minds will spark novel ideas and lead our company to an entirely new chapter. In return, I also look forward to sharing what I have learned over my 17 years of experience as a leader in the health technology sector with other aspiring entrepreneurs."

As an accepted member of the Council, Chris has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help accelerate his professional growth. By connecting and collaborating with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events, Chris will gain and apply new skills to drive the evolution of ProofPilot and the clinical research industry in powerful ways. Finally, he will be invited to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot supports clinical trials with the industry's first fully automated digital protocol platform. The platform orchestrates stakeholder tasks and technology, optimizing clinical workflows, improving stakeholder experiences, and maximizing data quality. Eliminating guesswork and protocol deviations creates high-performance experiences for sites and patients. Founded in 2014, ProofPilot was one of the first global digital clinical trial solutions enabling flawless execution of virtual, hybrid, and in-person research offerings with its patient and site Co-Pilot packages. Learn more at https://www.proofpilot.com/

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

