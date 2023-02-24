Advertise
Canadian Pacific announces filing of 2022 annual report on Form 10-K

Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) announced today that it has completed the filing of its 2022 annual report on Form 10-K, including the annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators. A copy of CP's 2022 Annual Report is available at investor.cpr.ca.

Shareholders may request a printed copy of the complete 2022 audited financial statements, free of charge, by email to shareholder@cpr.ca or by regular mail to Shareholder Services, Canadian Pacific, 7550 Ogden Dale Road S.E., Calgary, Alberta, T2C 4X9.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-pacific-announces-filing-of-2022-annual-report-on-form-10-k-301755619.html

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.