CredibleMind Helps Blue Shield of California Tackle Growing Demand for Mental Health Services through Self-Care Portal

Nonprofit health plan's members now have access to self-service tools and resources to address mental wellbeing.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growing demand for mental health services reaching crisis proportions and a severe shortage of mental health professionals in the U.S., CredibleMind has announced that it is collaborating with Blue Shield of California to offer its health-plan members an evidence-based, one-stop information system for self-care and mental wellbeing.

Through the CredibleMind online portal, health plan members now have secure, private access to self-assessment tools and resources to help them find information and strategies for developing resiliency and addressing moderate mental health challenges. (PRNewswire)

"Offering self-care options for members is a game changer for everyone. Among our users, 70 percent feel better about themselves, 71 percent better understand their mental health strengths and challenges, 61 percent learn a new skill or practice, and 57 percent change their behavior," said Deryk Van Brunt, Dr.PH., a CredibleMind cofounder and clinical professor at the University of California, Berkeley. "We're delighted to be collaborating with Blue Shield of California to offer their members a solid foundation to make improvements in their mental wellbeing proactively."

CredibleMind tackles issues such as anxiety, stress, loneliness, depression, and life events.

The CredibleMind-powered portal offers a wide variety of self-assessments, ranging from a broad-based Mental Health Profile, to targeted assessments such as "Are Your 'Off' Days a Sign of Depression," "Is Caring for Others Taking a Toll on You," and "Job Stress or Job Burnout." There are 17 in all, offering science-backed approaches to address concerns based on each member's risk-level score.

The portal offers more than 230 mental wellbeing topics with over 17,000 resources that include videos, articles, apps, podcasts, and more-- all curated by experts and continually updated through artificial intelligence. The member experience is tailored to each visitor's learning style.

"An ecosystem of resources is helpful in improving mental health and emotional well-being, but it can be hard for people to know what is available and how to navigate to what's best for them," said Jennifer Christian Herman, Ph.D. vice president, MindBody Medicine/Behavioral Health at Blue Shield of California. "Our goal in offering CredibleMind is to destigmatize mental health and make access to useful resources readily and broadly available to all our members."

The CredibleMind portal is available to Blue Shield members at https://blueshieldca.crediblemind.com/

About CredibleMind

CredibleMind's mission is to help people flourish by optimizing their mental health, emotional wellbeing, and spiritual growth. A majority of U.S. adults over their lifetime have a mental or emotional health challenge and want assistance. CredibleMind uniquely provides the 75 percent of users that prefer self-care with evidence-based approaches across all mental health topics, and a consumer-friendly design to help them easily find the most appropriate resources and interventions.

The CredibleMind platform provides healthcare insurers, public health departments, employers, healthcare providers, and community organizations a comprehensive population-based mental wellbeing solution to offer data-driven education, engagement, early intervention, triage and seamless navigation to clinical resources to help users flourish and improve health outcomes.

For more information visit crediblemind.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax-paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with 4.7 million members, 7,800 employees, and $22.9 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid, and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed $120 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com.

