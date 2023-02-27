PiQuant Wins CES 2023 Innovation Award for Spectroscopy-based Detection Tool

SEOUL, South Korea

,

Feb. 26, 2023

PiQuant

-

Co., Ltd. (CEO:

Doyeon Pi

), a spectroscopy-based environmental IoT company, has won the CES 2023 Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) of America.

CES (or the Consumer Electronics Show) is the world's largest international electronics fair that is held annually in Las Vegas, USA, with more than 2,400 companies from 174 countries participating this year. It is a technological exhibition where companies and institutions from various industries showcase the latest IoT and ICT technologies, attracting attention and expectations from major companies around the world.

At this year's event, PiQuant's water quality analyzer "Water Scanner" won the award as the first portable spectrometer to do real-time analysis of the water components. It is an innovative device that can detect hazardous substances like bacteria, heavy metals, and chemical compounds in liquid in real time.

The Water Scanner reduced the test time by 1/1,440th compared to conventional PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), a method of multiplying and confirming specific genes such as bacteria and viruses. On top of that, the cost of testing was reduced to 1/50th. As a water bacteria scanner, the Water Scanner can monitor and manage data in real time whilst connected to a smartphone.

Meanwhile, PiQuant's other product, AirQuant, is in high demand in homes, schools, public institutions, and large shopping malls as an IoT indoor air quality monitoring system that measures fine dust and harmful gasses in real time.

Founded in 2015, making its way in the development and manufacture of various products based on component detection technology using light, PiQuant is the first company in Korea supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as it specializes in the analysis of the drinking water environment in developing countries.

E. coli (or Escherichia coli) is the major cause of waterborne diseases associated with unsafe drinking water. Using PiQuant's portable bacteria water scanner, the detection of E. Coli bacteria can be done within 3 minutes. PiQuant is introducing its products to several developing countries suffering from water pollution, including India and Vietnam.

As a company specializing in spectroscopy-based solutions, PiQuant will be participating in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Barcelona, Spain from February 27th to March 2nd. It was previously selected as one of the outstanding companies in the 4YFN IoT field at the 2017 MWC.

To find out more about PiQuant, visit http://www.piquant.asia .

