Teleperformance Named to IAOP® Global Sourcing 100 List for 8th Consecutive Year

Company honored as one of the world's best outsourcing providers for digital integrated business services, customer experience, automation tools and consulting

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services, today announced it has been named to The Global Sourcing 100® list in the Leader category for large established global firms for the 8th consecutive year by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®).

"Teleperformance has long been at the forefront in leveraging emerging digital capabilities with our vast high-touch experience and domain expertise to deliver simpler, faster and safer operations at lower cost for our clients," said Teleperformance Chairman and CEO Daniel Julien. "The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' continued recognition of our capabilities and the impact we deliver is another testament to the success of our transformation into a digital integrated business services company."

The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. Nominations are judged on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

"In a year when service providers and advisors navigated new — or more intensified — challenges and disruption, the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® demonstrated that they could and did rise to the occasion," said IAOP's CEO, Debi Hamill. "We are especially proud of these organizations that strived to excel, innovate and pave the way in unprecedented times. Congratulations, Teleperformance on being included among the very best in the world."

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. More than 410,000 employees, based in 91 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 300 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

