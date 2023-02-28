Apploi Success Continues as Platform Is Named One of Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast

Established healthcare workforce platform honored by prestigious regional list for a third year

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi , the leading hiring and employee management platform for healthcare, has ranked number 80 on Inc. Magazine's list of fastest-growing private companies in the northeast and 13 in the software industry. This is the most prestigious ranking of successful private companies based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Leading healthcare hiring and employee management platform is one of Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing northeast companies

"We're growing in step with healthcare employers who are looking for ways to hire more effectively and care for their communities," said Adam Lewis, CEO and founder of Apploi. "Every success we see is entirely thanks to this incredible industry we're lucky enough to be a part of. I'm so grateful that we've been able to scale this way—not just for us, but because it's our growth that really equips us to address the challenges healthcare employers are facing."

From 2020 to 2022, Apploi's revenue increased by over 219%. But that's not the only way the software platform has grown. Apploi's partnerships, integrations, and core team have also continued to evolve and expand.

One major example of this continued growth occurred in November 2022, when Apploi announced the acquisition of OnCall , a healthcare-specific scheduling platform designed to help employers assign and manage employee shifts. Only a month earlier, CEO Adam Lewis was named a top HR tech leader by Crain's New York in recognition of his contributions to healthcare HR technology. It was a momentous fall following an equally eventful summer, during which Apploi successfully completed SOC 2 certification , hired Natalie Lambert as Chief Revenue Officer , and raised $25 million in a series B round . Collectively, these developments point to a promising future for Apploi as healthcare's only industry-specific hiring and employee management platform.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/northeast .

About Apploi

Apploi is the leading healthcare workforce platform, working with over 8,000 healthcare communities to provide superb care in the midst of a candidate shortage. Apploi streamlines the hiring process from candidate acquisition to hired. Used by healthcare organizations across the United States, Apploi simplifies the hiring process to reduce days-to-hire and get more healthcare workers into roles faster. To learn more about Apploi, visit: www.apploi.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

