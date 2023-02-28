Keurig Dr Pepper Announces New Corporate Community Impact Partnership with the Red Cross

BURLINGTON, Mass and FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced a multi-year partnership with the Red Cross, the largest humanitarian network in the world, aimed at providing support to families and communities in need across the United States and Canada.

Over the next three years, KDP will provide $1.5M in financial support to the American Red Cross and Canadian Red Cross. In addition, the Company will offer in-kind product donations and empower its employees and customers to support positive local impact through efforts such as volunteerism, blood drives in the United States, mobile food banks and emergency relief efforts.

Commenting on the announcement, KDP SVP & Chief Sustainability Officer Monique Oxender said, "Emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, North America is facing exacerbated crises – more frequent and intense disasters, ongoing challenges in maintaining a strong blood supply in the U.S. and food insecurity in Canada. Through our unique position as a North American beverage company, our new partnership with the Red Cross will help build resilience in communities in which many of our employees live and work while also providing emergency support."

In the U.S., KDP will be a member of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, helping ensure the organization is prepared to meet the needs of people affected by disasters big and small across the U.S. KDP will also support the organization's Biomedical Services, co-hosting blood drives at its Company and customer locations and creating community volunteer opportunities while raising awareness for life-saving blood donation. Additionally, hot and cold beverages from KDP's vast portfolio of brands will be distributed at American Red Cross blood donation sites and in staff lounges.

"At the American Red Cross, we count on Disaster Responder members like Keurig Dr Pepper because they understand the importance of being prepared before a disaster strikes so we can respond immediately," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We're extremely grateful for Keurig Dr Pepper's donation, which will help ensure we can continue to build our capacity and resources ahead of time, keep up with the pace of frequent disasters and assist people in their darkest hours."

In Canada, KDP will become the first beverage company to sponsor the Canadian Red Cross's Community Health and Wellness programs. In addition to donating products for the Canadian Red Cross's food delivery programs, KDP's financial support will contribute to new and existing programs that provide Canadian communities with greater access to essential health and social resources, such as medical equipment loans, wellness checks, transportation and food services, to individuals and families in need. KDP Canada will also support the annual fundraising gala in Montreal in 2023 and 2024.

"We are grateful to be working with the team at Keurig Dr Pepper in support of our Community Health and Wellness programs," said Tanya Elliott Chief, Health, at the Canadian Red Cross. "Having the support of KDP during these critical times allows the Canadian Red Cross to provide vital services and resources to those in need."

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Clamato®, CORE®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Mott's®, Snapple®, and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company's Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform is focused on the greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, its supply chain, the health and well-being of consumers and with its people and communities. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About the Canadian Red Cross

In Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 192 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

