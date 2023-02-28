ReadWorks and Tailor-ED partner on AI recommendation engine to create personalized reading assignments for thousands of students

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools and teachers across our nation continue to navigate how to address the critical need of differentiated reading comprehension instruction, two edtech organizations have partnered to help teachers through artificial intelligence. The goal of reading comprehension instruction is to equip all students with the knowledge and skills they need to read and meaningfully engage with texts. To be able to support each of their students every day and move the needle on reading comprehension, educators need real-time data on the most appropriate materials to provide increasingly challenging assignments toward the goal of grade-level reading or going above grade-level when possible. This is especially important as schools are working to help students catch up to grade level in the wake of the pandemic, and the evidence in our partner publication with TNTP shows that students need more access to grade-level work.

ReadWorks , in partnership with Tailor-ED, announces a program that directly supports the student learning experience and reading outcomes through an artificial intelligence recommendation engine. With this new feature, ReadWorks provides teachers with recommendations for their students based on past assignments and student performance. A teacher sees recommendations within their personal interface for similar topical and vocabulary-based readings to continue helping students build background knowledge and vocabulary and to tackle more challenging texts when they are ready to progress. Similar to other service-oriented video streaming and gaming platforms, ReadWorks and Tailor-ED are striving to create more data-enhanced, engaging, and meaningful individualized reading and learning experiences.

"The AI-powered engine from Tailor-ED has the potential to revolutionize the learning industry by delivering personalized experiences that are tailored to the needs and interests of individuals. Our work with Readworks will help to bring this vision to life and make a meaningful impact in the learning industry." - Eran Raviv, CEO of Tailor-ED

ReadWorks provides 1.2 million K-12 teachers and 17 million students with content, curricular supports, and digital tools designed to improve teacher instruction and student achievement in reading comprehension—all completely free of charge and with a focus on the priority audience of low-income schools.

Three outcomes will determine success for this project.

Personalized learning: To grow reading comprehension, students need access to grade-level assignments. By using an AI-powered engine to deliver personalized learning experiences, students will receive content and resources tailored specifically to their needs and interests. Recommendations will use past performance to scaffold students to on-grade-level reading and ensure that, when students have mastered texts at one level, they have the opportunity to tackle more challenging material.

Diverse content: By expanding the exposure of students to diverse content, students' understanding of different perspectives and cultures increases. Early research has also shown that students of diverse backgrounds tend to perform better on fluency and comprehension measures when the passages used in intervention work and on the assessments themselves are familiar.

Improved access: By providing teachers with custom content recommendations through a recommendation API, it will be easier for teachers to find and use relevant and high-quality resources in the classroom. This will help to improve the overall quality of education that all students, particularly those in under-resourced schools, receive.

"Moving students to more challenging materials to reach on or above-grade-level coursework is a key component of learning. This new recommendation engine will provide teachers with increasingly challenging texts for students to encounter the vocabulary, sentence structures, and genres that come with growing text complexity, and our data has shown students, especially those in low-income communities, aren't getting more challenging material even when they are ready." - Susanne Nobles, Chief Academic Officer, ReadWorks

Teachers and students who use ReadWorks will benefit by using ReadWorks with recommendations from Tailor-Ed's algorithm in place. Over 5.4 million students across the country have used ReadWorks content, curricular supports, and digital tools already this school year. And ReadWorks is planning to increase our current reach of 92% of the highest poverty K-8 schools in the U.S to help create joyful, successful readers in every classroom.

About ReadWorks

An award-winning, nonprofit, edtech organization with an ambitious purpose to create high-quality reading instruction tools and supports that make an impact. The scientific study of reading is the bedrock of world-class content, teacher guidance, and curricular supports that enhance teacher effectiveness, resulting in improved student achievement.

About Tailor-Ed

Tailor-ED is a company that specializes in using AI and learning science to create personalized learning experiences. Our team of AI and learning experts have developed technology that can automatically generate skill-based learning plans that are tailored to meet specific learner needs. With over 200K learners to date, Tailor-ED helps increase learner outcomes through personalized content recommendations, automatic assessment creation and targeted learning experiences that help students reach their goals.

