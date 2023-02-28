SAULSBURY ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES, MATT SAULSBURY NAMED PRESIDENT

ODESSA, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Saulsbury Industries announced executive leadership changes with Chat York, CEO, stating his departure from the company. Chat joined Saulsbury in 2015 as Chief Financial Officer, serving in this role until his appointment as CEO in 2018. By leveraging the core strengths that Saulsbury has developed over decades in the Midstream EPC sector, Chat helped guide the company through several challenges and has repositioned Saulsbury into a diversified business that supports energy transition in the U.S. Blake Young, Executive Chairman of Saulsbury, said, "the Saulsbury Board of Directors and the Saulsbury Family express their deep gratitude to Chat for his years of service and dedication to the company's success and wish him the very best."

Saulsbury Industries is a 50-year-old full-service engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and maintenance contractor specializing in heavy industrial markets. (PRNewsfoto/Saulsbury Industries) (PRNewswire)

The Saulsbury Board of Directors elected Matt Saulsbury President of Saulsbury Industries. Matt has been with Saulsbury for 30 years and previously held the position of Vice President, Project Services, a role he has served in for the last 8 years. "Matt's deep knowledge and expertise in Saulsbury's business model makes him an excellent choice as the company's new President," said Young. In this new capacity, Matt will oversee all day-to-day operations of the company including Business Development, Operations, Finance, and all administrative and services functions of Saulsbury.

Matt Saulsbury said, "I'm honored to step into this role as President of Saulsbury and look forward to continuing to work with the excellent team of talented individuals that Saulsbury is fortunate to have in place. The company has an exciting year of projects ahead of us and a client base that is second to none. With over five decades of experience in large-scale engineering and construction in Midstream and Downstream Oil and Gas, the company's expansion into Renewables markets such as large-scale Solar, Carbon Capture and Sequestration and Battery Storage continues the long-standing reputation the company has for adaptation and innovation."

About Saulsbury Industries

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial and renewables markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, and Abilene, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn or Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saulsbury Industries