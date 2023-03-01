Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Anderson Benson

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Nashville, Tennessee-based Anderson Benson. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012, Anderson Benson is a retail insurance broker and risk management firm with an entertainment niche expertise as well as specializations in hospitality, construction, transportation and private clients across the US. George Anderson, Reno Benson, Brent Daughrity, Steve Buzzell, Will Wright and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Bumpy Triche, head of Gallagher's Mid-South retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Anderson Benson's entertainment market expertise offers us significant opportunities for growth," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome George, Reno, Brent, Steve, Will and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

