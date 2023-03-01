Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

$478 million of total revenue in 2022, representing an increase of 52% over 2021 and toward the high end of guidance
59 new Cell Programs added in 2022, representing 90% growth over 2021 and toward the high end of guidance
Year end cash balance of over $1.3 billion provides meaningful multi-year runway as we drive towards profitability
BOSTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The update, including a webcast slide presentation with additional details on the fourth quarter and supplemental financial information, will be available at investors.ginkgobioworks.com.
"We added 59 new programs to the cell programming platform in 2022 as our team delivered toward the high end of our program guidance," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo. "This outstanding performance illustrates strong growth in customer demand as our capabilities progress. Each new program is valuable to Ginkgo, expanding and scaling our platform capabilities and driving financial value. Importantly, we continue to see great sales momentum with biopharma customers, who represent both the most sophisticated and largest end market opportunity for us today. Our long-term Biosecurity strategy is also developing nicely as we build a strong base of more recurring biosecurity revenue through our biosurveillance and international partnerships on top of any potential continued COVID-19 testing. I'm very excited about Ginkgo's ability to drive growth and platform improvements in 2023, and our cash balance of over $1.3 billion provides us significant flexibility in an uncertain macroeconomic environment."
Recent Business Highlights & Strategic Positioning
- Added 20 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in the fourth quarter of 2022, for a total of 59 new programs in the full year, representing 90% growth over 2021
- Generated Foundry revenue of $144 million in 2022, representing growth of 27% over 2021
- Concentric by Ginkgo, Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health offering, generated $334 million in Biosecurity revenue in 2022, representing growth of 66% over 2021 and more than doubling the original guidance provided in March 2022
- Downstream value – which consists of potential value to Ginkgo from its Cell Engineering customers and includes potential royalties, milestone payments, and equity interests – is an important component of the financial potential of most programs, and Ginkgo added over $2.0 billion in aggregate revenue potential from downstream milestone payments in connection with new Cell Programs in 2022. This is in addition to the financial potential from royalties and equity consideration obtained in connection with those Cell Programs
- Ginkgo launched Ginkgo Enzyme Services, which aims to solve challenges for R&D teams developing enzymes, from discovery of novel enzyme activity through optimization of enzyme function and large scale manufacturing
- Ginkgo opened Bioworks7, which adds 6,600 square feet of Biosafety Level 2 (BSL-2) lab space at Ginkgo's headquarters in Boston's Seaport District, expanding its mammalian foundry platform to provide significant runway to support new program additions in the pharma & biotech vertical
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
- Fourth quarter 2022 Total revenue of $98 million, down from $148 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 34%, due to the expected reduction in K-12 COVID-19 testing services
- Fourth quarter 2022 Loss from operations of $(235) million (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $111 million), compared to Loss from operations of $(1,685) million (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $1,673 million) in the comparable prior year period. The stock-based compensation expense primarily relates to the continued GAAP accounting for the modification of restricted stock units issued prior to becoming a public company, as disclosed in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022
- Fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $(80) million, down from $1 million in the comparable prior year period
- Cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of the fourth quarter of over $1.3 billion puts Ginkgo in a strong financial position to pursue its strategic objectives
Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights
- Full year 2022 Total revenue of $478 million, up from $314 million in the prior year, an increase of 52%
- Full year 2022 Loss from operations of $(2.2) billion (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $1.9 billion), compared to $(1.8) billion (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $1.7 billion) in the prior year
- Full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $(173) million, down from $(106) million in the prior year
Full Year 2023 Guidance
- Ginkgo expects to add 100 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in 2023
- Ginkgo expects Total revenue of at least $275 million in 2023
Timing of Filing Annual Report on Form 10-K
Ginkgo became a large accelerated filer as of December 31, 2022, which resulted in a filing deadline 30 days ahead of our deadline last year. While we believe our financial statements are final, additional time is necessary to finalize materials required to complete the audit of our annual financial statements, including accompanying footnote disclosures.
As such, we will be filing a Form 12b-25 for an automatic extension to our Form 10-K filing deadline. We are working diligently to file our Annual Report as soon as practicable and within the automatic extension period of fifteen calendar days from the prescribed due date.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as Twitter (@Ginkgo and @ConcentricByGBW), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks and @ConcentricByGinkgo), or LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks
This press release, the presentation, and the conference call and webcast contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our plans, strategies, current expectations, operations and anticipated results of operations, both business and financial, including the potential for future revenue related to downstream value in the form of potential future milestone payments and royalties and/or equity consideration, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, market trends, or industry results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vi) our ability to realize the expected benefits of merger and acquisition transactions, (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings against Ginkgo, including as a result of recent acquisitions, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our Foundry platform programs, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, and (x) the product development or commercialization success of our customers. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the financial measures included in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. Ginkgo has included these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Ginkgo's financial performance and prospects. Due to the nature and/or size of the items being excluded, such items do not reflect future gains, losses, expenses or benefits and are not indicative of our future operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental to, should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with comparable names used by other companies. See the reconciliation below for additional information regarding certain of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release, including a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the historic measures to Ginkgo's most comparable GAAP financial measures.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
As of December 31,
As of December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,315,792
$ 1,550,004
Accounts receivable, net
80,907
131,544
Accounts receivable - related parties
1,558
4,598
Inventory, net
4,364
3,362
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
47,458
33,537
Total current assets
1,450,079
1,723,045
Property and equipment, net
314,773
145,770
Operating lease right-of-use assets
400,762
—
Investments
112,188
102,037
Equity method investments
1,543
13,194
Intangible assets, net
111,041
21,642
Goodwill
60,210
21,312
Other non-current assets
88,725
43,990
Total assets
$ 2,539,321
$ 2,070,990
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 10,451
$ 8,189
Deferred revenue
47,817
33,240
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
114,694
93,332
Total current liabilities
172,962
134,761
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred rent, net of current portion
—
18,746
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
174,767
155,991
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
413,256
—
Lease financing obligation
—
22,283
Warrant liabilities
10,868
135,838
Other non-current liabilities
31,191
35,992
Total liabilities
803,044
503,611
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value
190
161
Additional paid-in capital
6,136,378
3,804,844
Accumulated deficit
(4,397,659)
(2,297,925)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,632)
(1,715)
Total Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity
1,736,277
1,505,365
Non-controlling interest
—
62,014
Total stockholders' equity
1,736,277
1,567,379
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,539,321
$ 2,070,990
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Foundry revenue
$ 53,257
$ 34,156
$ 143,666
$ 112,989
Biosecurity revenue:
Product
12,431
8,418
35,455
23,040
Service
32,597
105,920
298,585
177,808
Total revenue
98,285
148,494
477,706
313,837
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of Biosecurity product revenue
7,447
4,832
20,646
20,017
Cost of Biosecurity service revenue
22,771
61,746
183,570
109,673
Research and development (1)
181,155
985,025
1,052,643
1,149,662
General and administrative (1)
121,420
781,626
1,429,799
862,952
Total operating expenses
332,793
1,833,229
2,686,658
2,142,304
Loss from operations
(234,508)
(1,684,735)
(2,208,952)
(1,828,467)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
11,412
496
20,262
837
Interest expense
1,647
(551)
(106)
(2,373)
Gain (loss) on equity method investments
10,003
(4,663)
(43,761)
(77,284)
Loss on investments
(13,354)
(14,552)
(53,335)
(11,543)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
28,871
77,097
124,970
58,615
Gain on settlement of partnership agreement
—
23,826
—
23,826
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
—
—
31,889
—
Other income (expense), net
7,005
(2,596)
7,634
(1,733)
Total other income (expense), net
45,584
79,057
87,553
(9,655)
Loss before income taxes
(188,924)
(1,605,678)
(2,121,399)
(1,838,122)
Income tax benefit
(14,770)
(683)
(15,027)
(1,480)
Net loss
(174,154)
(1,604,995)
(2,106,372)
(1,836,642)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
2,390
(4,339)
(1,443)
(6,595)
Net loss attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks
$ (176,544)
$ (1,600,656)
$ (2,104,929)
$ (1,830,047)
Net loss per share attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks
Basic
$ (0.09)
$ (1.05)
$ (1.25)
$ (1.35)
Diluted
$ (0.10)
$ (1.10)
$ (1.25)
$ (1.39)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
1,854,951,611
1,531,138,824
1,679,061,465
1,359,848,803
Diluted
1,856,609,515
1,531,551,830
1,679,838,849
1,360,373,343
Comprehensive loss:
Net loss
$ (174,154)
$ (1,604,995)
$ (2,106,372)
$ (1,836,642)
Other comprehensive loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
5,278
(838)
(917)
(1,715)
Total other comprehensive loss
5,278
(838)
(917)
(1,715)
Comprehensive loss
$ (168,876)
$ (1,605,833)
$ (2,107,289)
$ (1,838,357)
(1)
R&D and G&A expenses included a significant charge for stock-based compensation expense as a result of the modification
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Research and development
$ 68,171
$ 930,300
$ 738,821
$ 930,360
General and administrative
43,059
742,543
1,202,099
757,247
Total
$ 111,230
$ 1,672,843
$ 1,940,920
$ 1,687,607
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$ (2,106,372)
$ (1,836,642)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
42,552
29,076
Stock-based compensation
1,930,641
1,606,020
Non-cash customer consideration
(34,263)
(24,185)
Loss on equity method investments
43,761
77,284
Loss on investments
53,335
11,543
Change in fair value of notes receivable
(3,757)
3,508
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(124,970)
(58,615)
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
(31,889)
—
Deferred income tax benefit
(14,609)
—
Loss on disposal of equipment
3,091
—
Non-cash lease expense
19,082
—
Amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets
1,871
—
Non-cash severance and retention bonus expense associated with an
6,152
—
Other non-cash activity
183
(270)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
55,024
(114,094)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(8,687)
(2,981)
Inventory
164
(626)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
13,233
—
Other non-current assets
921
(539)
Accounts payable
(10,844)
(2,247)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(39,639)
44,796
Deferred revenue, current and non-current
(36,417)
(10,498)
Operating lease liabilities, current and non-current
(10,792)
—
Deferred rent, non-current
—
6,032
Other non-current liabilities
31
18,620
Net cash used in operating activities
(252,198)
(253,818)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(52,271)
(56,521)
Deconsolidation of subsidiaries - cash
(55,721)
—
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
82,367
(12,040)
Asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(7,639)
—
Purchases of notes receivable
(40,000)
—
Proceeds from notes receivable
10,000
304
Purchase of investment in equity securities
(3,691)
(5,000)
Other
(439)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(67,394)
(73,257)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from reverse recapitalization, net of redemptions of $867,253
—
1,509,629
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
240
167
Repurchases of common stock
—
(24,998)
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(981)
(9,463)
Principal payments on finance/capital leases and lease financing
(1,237)
(1,123)
Contributions from non-controlling interests
—
59,933
Proceeds from public offering, net of issuance costs
99,303
—
Proceeds from issuance of Series E convertible preferred stock, net of
—
—
Contingent consideration payment
(521)
—
Payment of equity issuance costs
(1,467)
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
95,337
1,534,145
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
908
(19)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(223,347)
1,207,051
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
1,550,004
380,801
Restricted cash, beginning of period
42,924
5,076
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
1,592,928
385,877
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
1,315,792
1,550,004
Restricted cash, end of period
53,789
42,924
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 1,369,581
$ 1,592,928
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net loss attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks
$ (176,544)
$ (1,600,656)
$ (2,104,929)
$ (1,830,047)
Interest income
(11,412)
(496)
(20,262)
(837)
Interest expense
(1,647)
551
106
2,373
Income tax benefit
(14,770)
(683)
(15,027)
(1,480)
Depreciation and amortization
13,950
8,003
42,552
29,076
EBITDA
(190,423)
(1,593,281)
(2,097,560)
(1,800,915)
Stock-based compensation (1)
111,230
1,672,843
1,940,920
1,687,607
(Gain) loss on equity method investments (2)
(7,612)
4,080
45,315
74,445
Loss on investments
13,354
14,552
53,335
11,543
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(28,871)
(77,097)
(124,970)
(58,615)
Gain on settlement of partnership agreement
—
(23,826)
—
(23,826)
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
—
—
(31,889)
—
Merger and acquisition related expenses (3)
26,045
—
46,229
—
Other (4)
(3,924)
3,291
(4,153)
3,712
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (80,201)
$ 562
$ (172,773)
$ (106,049)
(1)
For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, includes $10.3 million and $5.0 million, respectively, in employer payroll taxes.
(2)
Represents losses on equity method investments under the hypothetical liquidation at book value method, net of losses attributable
(3)
Represents transaction and integration costs directly related to mergers and acquisitions including (i) due diligence, legal,
(4)
For the year ended December 31, 2022, includes $1.2 million in mark-to-market loss on the Access Bio Convertible Notes and
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Segment Information
(in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Foundry
$ 53,257
$ 34,156
$ 143,666
$ 112,989
Biosecurity
45,028
114,338
334,040
200,848
Total revenue
98,285
148,494
477,706
313,837
Segment cost of revenue:
Biosecurity
30,218
66,578
204,216
129,690
Segment research and development expense:
Foundry
99,886
46,015
273,356
160,634
Biosecurity
590
1,165
1,937
31,035
Total segment research and development expense
100,476
47,180
275,293
191,669
Segment general and administrative expense:
Foundry
63,723
29,504
168,586
74,407
Biosecurity
13,670
9,731
56,353
31,039
Total segment general and administrative expense
77,393
39,235
224,939
105,446
Segment operating income (loss):
Foundry
(110,352)
(41,363)
(298,276)
(122,052)
Biosecurity
550
36,864
71,534
9,084
Total segment operating loss
(109,802)
(4,499)
(226,742)
(112,968)
Operating expenses not allocated to segments:
Stock-based compensation (1)
111,230
1,672,843
1,940,920
1,687,607
Depreciation and amortization
14,796
7,686
42,552
28,185
Change in fair value of contingent
(1,320)
(293)
(1,262)
(293)
Loss from operations
$ (234,508)
$ (1,684,735)
$ (2,208,952)
$ (1,828,467)
(1)
Includes $10.3 million and $5.0 million in employer payroll taxes for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Employer
