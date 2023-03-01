Investors Can Now Buy Individual Stocks and Discover New Investment Opportunities with Wealthfront

Wealthfront's stock investing offers zero commissions, fractional shares, curated stock collections, and requires just $1 to get started.

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthfront , a leading robo-advisor for young professionals, launched the ability to buy individual stocks and fractional shares with zero commissions. Starting today, investors can open a Wealthfront Stock Investing Account with just $1 and access curated stock collections designed to help clients discover new investment opportunities.

"Young investors are hungry for a smarter way to discover investment opportunities, which is exactly why we're excited to offer the Wealthfront version of commission-free stock investing," said Dave Myszewski, Wealthfront's Vice President of Product. "Today's launch opens us up to a much broader audience while also increasing share of wallet among our existing clients, who have $40 billion in external brokerage accounts that they are eager to consolidate with Wealthfront."

Investors can now discover new investment ideas by browsing Wealthfront's curated stock collections, or by starting with a particular stock and finding related investment opportunities. Popular stock collections from the beta-testing phase include "Apple's Supply Chain," "Inflation Thrivers," and "Blue Chip Dividend Stocks." Each collection includes industry commentary from Wealthfront's Investment Team that highlights opportunities and tradeoffs of a given strategy.

As Sarah Hanlon, a Wealthfront client who beta-tested the Stock Investing Account, said: "The collections feature is fantastic for being able to see many different companies within a sector that I'm interested in without having to spend hours doing research. I work in the airline business, so it has been exciting to be able to find other stocks in that industry that fit my investment criteria and can help me broaden my portfolio."

Wealthfront offers a suite of saving, investing, and lending products including a high-yield Cash Account with a 4.05% APY, Automated Investing Accounts, and now commission-free stock purchases. The launch of stock investing not only expands Wealthfront's product offering, but also further positions Wealthfront as the leading wealth-building platform for young investors in any market condition.

Wealthfront plans to continue adding more stock collections created by the company's Investment Team to help clients find and evaluate a wider range of investing opportunities that fit their goals. To learn more about the Wealthfront Stock Investing Account and to sign up, please visit: www.wealthfront.com/stock-investing

About Wealthfront

Wealthfront integrates investing and saving products to help young professionals build long-term wealth in any market condition. Through the power of software, the company delivers high-yield saving, diversified investing, and low-cost loans to help both sophisticated and new investors learn, lower costs, and grow wealth. Wealthfront is one of the highest rated financial apps in the Apple App Store and has been named Best Automated Investment App, Best Overall Robo-Advisor, and Best Robo-Advisor for Goal Planning by Investopedia (2022), Best Cash Management Account and Best Investing App by Bankrate (2023), Best Robo-Advisor for Portfolio Options by NerdWallet (2023), and Best Robo-Advisor for DIY Financial Planning by Forbes (2023). The company currently oversees more than $30 billion for over 500,000 clients in the US. To learn more please visit www.wealthfront.com or download the app on the App Store or Google Play .

Disclosures

The testimonial provided above was made by a current Wealthfront Adviser client.

Nerdwallet, Investopedia, and Forbes (the "Endorsers") receive cash compensation for referring potential clients to Wealthfront via advertisements placed on their respective websites. The Endorsers and Wealthfront are not associated with one another and have no formal relationship outside of this arrangement.

Bankrate's endorsement was voluntarily given and Wealthfront has no formal relationship with Bankrate.

The information contained in this communication is provided for general informational purposes only, and should not be construed as investment or tax advice. Nothing in this communication should be construed as a solicitation or offer, or recommendation, to buy or sell any security.

All investing involves risk, including the possible loss of money you invest, and past performance does not guarantee future performance. Please see our Full Disclosure for important details.

Cash Account is offered by Wealthfront Brokerage LLC ("Wealthfront Brokerage"), a Member of FINRA / SIPC . Neither Wealthfront Brokerage nor any of its affiliates are a bank, and Cash Account is not a checking or savings account. We convey funds to partner banks who accept and maintain deposits, provide the interest rate, and provide FDIC insurance. Investment management and advisory services--which are not FDIC insured--are provided by Wealthfront Advisers LLC ("Wealthfront Advisers"), an SEC-registered investment adviser, and financial planning tools are provided by Wealthfront Software LLC ("Wealthfront").

Wealthfront Advisers, Wealthfront Brokerage and Wealthfront are wholly owned subsidiaries of Wealthfront Corporation.

Copyright 2023 Wealthfront Corporation. All rights reserved.

CONTACT: Press@wealthfront.com

