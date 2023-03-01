Vanpowers Bike Test Ride Contest Winner Receives a City Vanture eBike

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanpowers Bike, a high-end electric bicycle brand, held a test ride event in winter of 2022, and many people enthusiastically signed up to participate in both the test ride and a contest afterward. The lucky grand prize winner of this contest received a City Vanture in beautiful Neon Purple courtesy of Vanpowers Bike and the owner of the offline store hosting the test ride. See a video of the award ceremony here.

"I have never had an e-bike," said the grand prize winner of City Vanture. "The first time I rode an ebike was at a test ride hosted by Vanpowers Bike. At first glance, I was drawn to the stunning Neon Purple City Vanture. I took a long test ride during the event, and the City Vanture gave me something I'd never had on a regular bike; the ride was smooth, and the pedal assist was fantastic."

The City Vanture was Vanpowers Bike's first road bike model and the first e-bike in the industry with an assembled frame. Its ultra-light build and classic look make it seem like any other traditional bike at first glance. The City Vanture's smooth riding experience has gained a lot of attention and popularity in cycling communities. It has a quiet Gates® CDN™ belt drive that requires less maintenance and lasts three to five times longer than a chain, with a lifespan of 20,000 miles in comparison to most chains' 3000–5000 miles. With only two hours of charging, it can last a 50-mile range. The City Vanture is also compatible with an additional extra battery that brings its range up to 80 miles.

On March 4th, Vanpowers Bike is planning to hold a spring ride test ride event at partner store 562 ebikes. The address is 15971 Piuma Ave, Cerritos, CA 90703. All participants will get presents, and the winning rate is 100%. Click here to book now.

Outside of these special events, customers can also schedule a personal test ride at a local offline store at any time on the Vanpowers test ride page.

Vanpowers Bike aims to use their test ride events to let people try out the latest models. The Seine, the Manidae, and the City Vanture are all currently eligible to be tested before purchasing. On Vanpowers Bike's official website, customers can book a test ride using the following steps:

Find the nearest shop

Choose the model you want to test ride

Schedule a test ride time and provide your contact details

Vanpowers Bike's list of partner stores has expanded to include California, Minnesota, and New York. The program is still growing and will eventually span across all 48 states and throughout North America and Europe. Interested parties can apply to become dealers here.

About Vanpowers Bike

Vanpowers Bike is an e-bike brand founded on the values of ease, efficiency, and comfort that provides riders with the smoothest possible riding experience regardless of terrain. We are dedicated to designing e-bikes that are at the forefront of technology while retaining sleek, timeless aesthetics.

