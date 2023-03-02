Stern IR Launches an ESG Advisory Practice

Stern IR, part of Precision Value & Health, enhances market leadership position by integrating IR expertise, deep biotech knowledge, and ESG solutions to bring substantive value to clients. ESG Expert Molly Podolefsky, PhD, to lead complementary new ESG capability

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern IR, Inc., a Precision Value & Health company, today announced the launch of its new environmental, social, and governance (ESG) advisory practice. The addition of the ESG practice will deliver a suite of solutions, including materiality assessments, ESG strategy and roadmap development, reporting, and communications packages that are well integrated with Stern's core investor relations (IR) competencies. These complementary ESG solutions are designed to meet the evolving IR needs of biotechnology and healthcare companies, which increasingly involve and are influenced by ESG considerations and factors with ESG rapidly becoming a core component of best-in-class IR.

PRECISION Value and Health (PRNewswire)

"Our new practice will enable clients to develop ESG approaches that make sense from a business perspective and then leverage their ESG infrastructure and achievements to support visibility efforts, capture value, and attract additional investors who can support their businesses long term," said Lilian Stern, Founder and Principal of Stern IR.

Molly Podolefsky, an experienced corporate sustainability advisor and thought leader, brings significant experience to the launch of this integral arm of Stern's future growth. Dr Podolefsky holds a PhD in Economics and has extensive experience working with corporations and governmental agencies on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), ESG, carbon accounting, climate risk, environmental justice, and energy management.

"Our ESG practice will offer a range of solutions from jump start packages serving as an ESG entry point to more advanced packages including stakeholder engagement, materiality assessment, and ESG report development," said Podolefsky. "I am thrilled to join the Stern IR team and expand our ESG-centered offerings."

Stern IR's new ESG practice will work collaboratively with existing client-service teams to deliver a seamless corporate sustainability narrative for clients. Pairing Stern's rich IR industry experience and Precision's deep biotech and life sciences knowledge with an industry-leading ESG practice positions our firm to create lasting value for clients.

About Stern IR

Stern IR is a premier investor relations firm that supports entrepreneurial healthcare and biotechnology companies. Since its inception in 1998, Stern IR has worked with nearly 500 biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical, device, and healthcare services companies in all stages of development and across all therapeutic areas. Stern IR is based in New York City. For more information, please visit www.sternir.com.

About Precision Value & Health

Precision Value & Health is engineered to bring specialized expertise to every juncture of the innovation and commercialization continuum. With teams harnessing data-driven evidence and leveraging real-world experience, Precision Value & Health partners with life science companies to establish and communicate the clinical, economic, and humanistic value of innovative therapies. Our commercialization capabilities include global pricing and market access strategy, investor relations and ESG solutions, healthcare communications and marketing, evidence generation and strategy, medical communications, managed-markets marketing, and data-driven analytics and insights. Precision Value & Health is shifting the trajectory and accelerating your success. Visit www.precisionvaluehealth.com.

Contact:

Kelly Wilder

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Precision Value & Health