Persefoni Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

TEMPE, Ariz., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

"It's an honor for Persefoni to be included among so many companies doing truly revolutionary things," said CEO and co-founder Kentaro Kawamori. "To place second among the world's energy and sustainability firms represents the combined effort of all of our teammates, partners , and customers, who have generously contributed time and expertise toward building our climate management platform. But we have many more exciting things in store for this year and the years that follow."

Measurement is the most significant roadblock for companies trying to reduce their emissions, as only 9% of companies report being able to quantify this comprehensively. During the past 12 months, Persefoni released several new modules for its award-winning platform, CMAP, now well into v2.0. These improve access to emission decarbonization strategies.

As one of the world's youngest Fortune 500 C-level executives, Persefoni's founder foresaw the need for climate data solutions supporting complex organizations. Persefoni was purpose-built from day one to support Investor Grade Reporting, with a robust CO2e Activity Ledger(™) for transparent internal auditing processes. Today, Persefoni supports enterprises across 19 of the 20 NAICS sectors in dozens of countries, like Citi, Elevance Health (formerly Anthem), Virgin Airlines, and ENEOS.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT PERSEFONI

Persefoni's Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) provides businesses, financial institutions, and governmental agencies the software platform for managing their organization's climate-related data, disclosures, and performance with the same level of trust, rigor and confidence as their financial reporting systems. The company's software enables users to simplify the calculation of their carbon footprint, identify decarbonization strategies and perform climate trajectory modeling aligned to temperature rise scenarios set forth by the Paris agreement, and benchmark their impact by region, sector, and peer groups.

Persefoni is a proud signatory of both The Climate Pledge and Carbon Call to achieve a net zero carbon future by 2040.

For more information about Persefoni, please visit https://persefoni.com/

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

